Yellowstone Season 5 Cast and Release Date Expectations

Great news for the Yellowstone fandom because the series is returning for the 5th time! So, we’ll be seeing the Dutton family soon on our screens. But now the question arises which characters will return in Yellowstone Season 5? Well, as you know, the show entails a lot of violence, so we can not assure you which characters will be there. However, we have made the following speculations based on some official sources. To know more about the cast, continue reading the article!

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast

Well, the Dutton family is for sure returning in the upcoming season. Yellowstone will lose its essence without John Dutton as he is, in simple words, the backbone of the show. So, we are getting Kevin Costner back. Along with him are Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Carter (Finn Little), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton ( Luke Grimes), and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

Of course, more of our clan will be there in Yellowstone Season 5. Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Tate Dutton (Brecken Merill), Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), Walker (Ryan Bingham), Colby (Denim Richards), Ryan (Ian Bohen), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Mo ( Moses Brings Plenty), Jimmy Hurdstorm, Teeter, Emily.

Mayans MC Season 5 Release Date, A big Story-line Moving in For the Next Season

Is “The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2” Coming Soon?

We are unsure whether we’ll see Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry. So, we’ll have to wait for the showrunners to announce the confirmed cast lineup for the 5th season. Josh Lucas will return to the show after three years as young John Dutton. And Garrett Randall (Will Patton) will not be returning because Jamie killed him. But yes, he can return in flashbacks!

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date

Yellowstone Season 5 will return on 13th November 2022. The show had a trend of releasing in June, but the 4th season broke this streak because of the Covid restrictions. However, it seems like Yellowstone is now all set to follow the new release trend in November because the 4th season also premiered in November. This news came via the official Instagram account of Yellowstone.

The 5th season will premiere exclusively on Paramount Network.

Plot

The plot is going to thicken! Jamie got exposed when pictures of him trying to dispose of Garrett’s body went viral. Well, his political career is doomed, so what will he do next? He isn’t left with many options, so he’ll probably resign. And what is in store for Beth? After all, she is the one who exposed Jamie. This will get explored in the upcoming season. Beth does not have a job, so she’ll be her father’s campaign manager next season. But this won’t stop her from planning against Caroline and Market.

Good Luck to you Leo Grande ending explained

Is Venom 3 Release Date Confirmed?

In Yellowstone Season 5, someone has to replace Sheriff Haskel. And we are hoping that this time the new Sheriff will have a cordial relationship with the Duttons. Kayce also has an uncertain future. Many questions regarding him need to be answered in the upcoming season. First of all, who tempted him into his vision quest? The 5th season will also show which option he chooses; a livestock commissioner or a governor.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5. But as the 5th season is confirmed to premiere in November, we are not far away from it. In the meantime, you can stream the previous seasons of Yellowstone. You’ll refresh your memory this way!

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

That said, that was everything you needed to know about Yellowstone Season 5. For more updates, stay tuned!