Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies finally has a release date confirmed by Focus Features. However, the movie will, unfortunately, be released in only limited theaters, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. So, the question arises: will the movie be released later on other platforms? Your answer lies in the article below!

For those who are unaware, the movie is based on a memoir of the same name. The credit goes to Michael Ausiello for this memoir. It is a heartwarming story, and the cast will make you fall in love with the plot. But does the hero die for real? Or is this just a ‘clickbait’? Let’s find out!

Hacks Season 3 Release Date on HBO Max

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Spoilers on Netflix

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Cast

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field in the lead. Antoni Porowski, Nikki M. James, Jeffery Self, and Bill Irwin will also be joining them in the movie.

Jim Parsons will play the role of Michael Ausiello (the author). You must remember Parsons from The Big Bang Theory. Well, he is doing big now! As The Big Bang Theory is about to wrap up its run, Parsons has been seen in many mainstream projects. Other key roles include Kit Cowan (Ben Alridge) and Marilyn Cowan (Sally Field). The cast is full of experienced actors, so we have high hopes for the movie! Kit and Michael are a gay couple who sadly do not have a happy ending.

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Release Date

As mentioned before, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies will go for a limited release on 2nd December 2022. Then on 9th December 2022, it will go for a domestic release. And finally, on 16th December, the movie will get released internationally.

The movie has been in production since 2018! Michael Showalter is serving as the director, and David Marshall Grant has written the screenplay for the film. Besides playing the main character, Jim Parsons is also the movie producer.

Mike Tyson series Expected Release Date on HULU

The Boys Season 4 Release Date – Is it Confirmed or Not?

Plot

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies follows the heartbreaking story of Michael Ausiello, who is known for being a well-known TV personality. He has worked hard to build his career despite the grave circumstances not helping. The movie will show these struggles and how he got through them all.

When his career peaked, his husband Kit Cowan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. Unfortunately, it was a rare disease that was quite hard to cure. The couple had to face a lot of trauma because of this disease. After fighting a brave battle, Kit finally succumbed to the disease in 2015. This was the most tragic event of Michael Ausiello’s life. The movie will focus on the 11 months, which start from the diagnosis phase and end with the death of his beloved husband, Kit. As the name suggests, the hero dies, so it will make you cry! But the heartfelt moments between the couple will make you smile, too, as Michael and Kit lived a happy life together for 14 years!

BNA Season 2 Release Date on Netflix Announced or Cancelled?

Moreover, the film also falls under the genre of queer movies. And it will release in the perfect month of June (the Pride month).

Spoiler

Well, the biggest spoiler for the movie is already in the title “The Hero Dies.” Kit Cowan, a talented photographer, is the ‘hero’ here. There is still a lot of time till the movie’s premiere. So, we would suggest you give the original memoir a read! It will help you get a better understanding of the movie.

Trailer

The official trailer for Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies is not out yet. And as the movie is scheduled to release on 2nd December, we might be far from getting any footage. But of course, the press tours must start at any moment. In that case, we’ll get a lot of new information. Rest assured, we’ll keep adding to this site if any new update comes up. So, stay tuned!