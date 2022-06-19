With the first season ending soon, fans of the mystery romance sci-fi series have only one question- Is The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2 coming soon?

The Time Traveler’s Wife is one of the most popular romance series on HBO, which has stolen the hearts of millions of fans. The series has a spectacular plot and a talented cast. It follows the story of Clare and Henry, an ordinary artist and a time-traveling librarian. It explores the mysteries of love and attraction as the two embark on an adventurous love journey complicated by Henry’s constant time traveling. To make things worse, he can not control it! Thus, he tends to disappear randomly, creating problems for the two. Nevertheless, Clare is adamant in her love and willing to navigate rough waters with him.

The finale of The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 1 is yet to air. However, fans are already questioning the renewal status of the series. Is it a limited series? Or will there be a second season? Has HBO officially announced news regarding The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2? Keep on reading to find out!

The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of The Time Traveler’s Wife premiered on May 15, 2022. Since then, five episodes of the series have come out, with a single one airing each week on Sunday. The first season will have six episodes, five of which have already aired. The last episode, i.e., episode 6, will come out on Sunday, June 19. Unfortunately, HBO has not yet renewed the series for a second season. However, we expect the popular streaming platform to green-light The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2 for production any day.

Although the series is based on a single book by Audrey Niffenegger, it does not seem like one season will cover the whole story! The first season only covers half of the novel’s story till Clare and Henry’s wedding. There is still a lot of source material left for creating the second season. Additionally, The Time Traveler’s Wife did not come out with the label of limited series. Thus, it is highly likely that our favorite science fiction romance series will get a second season!

If all goes well and Season 2 receives the green signal soon, we may see it as early as mid-2023!

The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of The Time Traveler’s wife does not have an official cast list. Nevertheless, we are expecting the main cast to return, including,

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire- An artist who has been in love with Henry since 6.

Theo James as Henry DeTamble- A time traveler who has no control over his time-traveling abilities! Thus, he ends up dropping into different periods (sometimes naked) all the time.

Desmin Borges- Gomez- Clare’s best friend is in love with her.

Natasha Lopez- Charisse- Clare’s roommate and Gomez’s girlfriend.

Michael Park as Philip Abshire- Clare’s father who is a lawyer.

Jamie Ray Newman- Lucille Abshire- Clare’s mother.

Taylor Richardson- Alicia Abshire- Claire’s younger sister.

Peter Graham- Mark Abshire- Claire’s brother.

Kate Siegel- Annette DeTamble- Henry’s mother is an opera singer.

Josh Stamberg- Richard DeTamble- Henry’s father.

Trailer

Since the second season is not renewed as of yet, there is no trailer. However, once production for it starts, and we get some footage or BTS videos, we will be sure to update you guys.

Plot

The finale of Season 1 will air tomorrow. It will cover Clare and Henry’s wedding, which like everything else in their relationship, is full of ups and downs! According to the last episode’s promo, Henry will disappear before the wedding! However, we are not sure if he will reappear in time for the ceremony! We know the season finale will consist of heart-stopping plot twists and, hopefully, a happy ending!

So far, season 1 has only covered half of Audrey Niffenegger’s book. Thus, a lot of content remains for adaptation in the second season! Although we do not know much about the plot of season 2, we do know that it will cover the post-wedding era! Things will probably get more complicated for Clare after the marriage as she cannot depend on her husband for constant support. Additionally, it will also deal with Henry’s death. In the book, Henry dies at 43 of a gunshot wound. However, HBO may differ from the book’s storyline a little as we saw Henry getting shot at 42 in episode 3 of season 1.

Moreover, Henry and Clare’s daughter will also play a huge role in Season 2. She will carry her father’s legacy forward as she can also time travel. However, unlike her father, she can control her powers! Thus, her time-traveling powers are a superpower instead of a liability!

All in all, several storylines still need to be covered in Season 2. This tale of fate and destiny still has a long way to go!

Season 1 Ending

The latest episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife featured Clare having a tough time accepting a younger Henry. She has always met and loved the older Henry, who is very different from his younger self. However, by the end of the episode, she can accept that all his versions are “the same Henry, just shuffled.” Thus, she can love 28-year-old Henry wholeheartedly. Additionally, Henry meets Clare’s family for the first time in episode 5. This does not go well as he disappears right before the family lunch and reappears with wounds and cuts!

The following season, i.e., the finale, will cover Henry and Clare’s wedding. He is stressed before the wedding and even takes a pill to calm himself down. However, to the couple’s dismay, Henry disappears right before the ceremony, and we see Clare looking for him in the promo’s upcoming episode.

So far, we do not know precisely how Season 1 will end. Nevertheless, we will explain the ending to you once the episode airs on HBO.