Will There Be Ya Boy Kongming Season 2?

Ya Boy Kongming’s episodes made our Thursdays really special. But now that the first season has ended, what can we look forward to? Will the Studio give us Ya Boy Kongming Season 2? If you have a similar question, we got you covered with the following article!

Is Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 confirmed?

To put it bluntly, Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 is not confirmed. Sentai Filmworks, P.A Works Animation and other associated authorities have not released any statement regarding the potential sequel.

As the renewal hasn’t been confirmed, there is no release date. But can the viewers hope for a miracle? Well, the renewal of any anime depends on its popularity (ratings and viewership) and whether there is plenty of content available for the anime to progress.

If we were to consider both of these options for Ya Boy Kongming, we are in for a great ride! The first season was a hit, and it was well-received. And as far as the content is concerned, we have a lot of storyline that could be developed into a second season of the anime. The 12 episodes of the first season have not explored all manga chapters.

But again renewals are a very sensitive matter for anime lovers. Hence we would not recommend you to wait around for a second season. Because if the sequel was supposed to happen, we could have gotten the updates until now. However, there is complete silence from the authorities.

Another source pointed out that the Studio concerned with the anime’s animation is currently not working on any major project. Does this imply that a second season is on its way? Well, not necessarily!

Other details about Ya Boy Kongming Season 2

There is little information available about Ya Boy Kongming Season 2. Hence, it is hard to comment on any of its aspects.

The show’s ratings were surprisingly good, mainly because of the unique plot. If you still haven’t watched the anime, consider this a sign to stream it now! Because how often do you get to watch musical-comedy anime?

So, that was everything you needed to know about Ya Boy Kongming Season 2. We’ll make sure to update this site in case of any new updates. So, stay tuned!

