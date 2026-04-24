Xbox Launches Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headset

Xbox has officially unveiled a new Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Headset designed specifically to celebrate the launch of Forza Horizon 6, the next major installment in the acclaimed racing franchise.

Revealed ahead of the game’s global release on May 19, 2026, the accessories bring the vibrant energy of the Horizon Festival and the game’s Japan setting to life with bold design choices, enhanced features, and broad compatibility.

Forza Horizon 6 itself is set in a fictionalized representation of Japan and is one of the most expansive entries in the series, featuring over 550 cars and a wide variety of terrain inspired by real‑world locations.

Bold New Designs Inspired by the Horizon Festival

Both the controller and headset adopt a striking aesthetic that reflects the open‑road excitement of Forza Horizon 6. The limited edition controller features a transparent cyan blue top case with metallic gradients that transition into volt green and hot pink accents, capturing the high‑energy look of the Horizon Festival.

The colored grips and multicolored ABXY buttons tied with the Horizon logo make it one of the most visually distinct Xbox controllers released to date.

The headset carries over the color theme with a matching palette and race‑inspired graphics inside the earcups. Both accessories are inspired by Japan’s iconic Touge roads, winding mountain passes popular in drifting and street racing culture, further tying the hardware to Forza Horizon 6’s world and vibe.

Features and Performance

Beyond looks, the limited edition peripherals deliver robust performance and modern features:

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Connectivity: Both the controller and headset support Xbox Wireless for low‑latency console connection, while Bluetooth ensures seamless pairing with Windows PCs, mobile devices, and cloud gaming platforms.

Battery Life: The controller offers up to 40 hours of playtime on standard AA batteries, while the headset provides up to 20 hours from its internal rechargeable battery.

Immersive Audio: The headset supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for richer, more immersive audio experiences. It also includes custom sound effects for actions like powering on, pairing, and muting, blending the thrill of engines with interface cues.

Comfort and Control: The headset features cushioned earcups, an adjustable headband, and intuitive controls for volume and chat/game balance.

These capabilities make the accessories versatile for both Forza Horizon 6 and a wide range of other games, while also supporting cross‑platform use on PCs and mobile devices.

Gear up with the new Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Controller and Headset: https://t.co/eesIW7ihww — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) April 22, 2026

Price, Pre‑orders, and Availability

Xbox has opened pre‑orders for both the limited‑edition controller and headset ahead of their official launch alongside Forza Horizon 6:

Xbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition: Priced at $89.99 USD.

Xbox Wireless Headset – Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition: Priced at $134.99 USD.

Release Date: Both are expected to be widely available starting May 19, 2026, in alignment with the game’s launch.

Pre‑orders can be placed through the Microsoft Store, the Xbox online shop, and major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. An optional 8BitDo charging dock matching the Horizon 6 design is also planned, providing a convenient accessory charging solution.

What This Means for Fans and Collectors

This limited edition release continues a trend where Xbox celebrates major franchise launches with themed hardware that appeals to both players and collectors. Previous Forza Horizon titles also saw unique controller designs, and Forza Horizon 6 carries that tradition forward with a fresh look tied closely to the game’s visual identity.

With Forza Horizon 6 positioning itself as one of the biggest open‑world racing games of the year, these accessories give fans a way to showcase their enthusiasm while enjoying enhanced audio and control features that complement the high‑speed gameplay.