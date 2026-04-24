A24’s Elden Ring Reveals Full Cast, Sets 2028 Release Date, Will Be Shot for IMAX

By Muhammad Usman Siddiqui
A24's Elden Ring Reveals Full Cast, Sets 2028 Release Date, Will Be Shot for IMAX

A24 has revealed several details about its live-action Elden Ring movie in one update, including the full cast, release date, and IMAX plans. The Alex Garland-directed adaptation is now set to hit theaters on March 3, 2028, and the new cast announcement makes it clear that the project is moving ahead in a big way.

Who Is in the Elden Ring Movie Cast?

A24 Announces Full Cast and 2028 Release for Elden Ring Movie

The newly announced cast includes Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Character names have not been revealed yet, so while the cast is now official, the exact roles are still being kept secret. Earlier reports had linked some of these actors to the project, but this is the first time the full lineup has been officially announced together.

When Will Elden Ring Release?

The film is set to release in theaters on March 3, 2028. That date has been repeated across the official Bandai Namco announcement and entertainment coverage published on April 20, 2026.

Will the Movie Really Be Shot for IMAX?

Yes, Bandai Namco said the live-action video game adaptation will be filmed for IMAX, which makes that part of the headline fully confirmed rather than a rumor or industry talk.

Who Is Making the Movie?

Alex Garland is writing and directing the adaptation. A24 is making the film with Bandai Namco Entertainment, and previous trade reporting says the producers include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, George R. R. Martin, and Vince Gerardis.

George R. R. Martin’s involvement is important because he helped create the original story and world of the game.

What Is Elden Ring Based On?

The film is based on FromSoftware’s 2022 action RPG Elden Ring, which was created under the guidance of Hidetaka Miyazaki and built on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. The game is set in the Lands Between, where players return as a Tarnished and fight through a broken world after the Shattering of the Elden Ring.

Reports say the game has now sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, while Entertainment Weekly reports it has won more than 400 Game of the Year awards. That gives the film a huge base to work from before a single trailer has even been released.

Has Production Begun Yet?

Yes, production on the live-action Elden Ring movie is officially underway. Directed by Alex Garland, the film began principal photography in April 2026. Filming started in the UK, including Scotland, with additional shooting planned in Iceland during the summer.

What Is Still Unknown About Elden Ring?

A lot is still being kept under wraps. A24 has not revealed which actors are playing which characters, and there is no full official plot synopsis for the movie yet. So while the cast, release date, and IMAX plan are all confirmed, the story details and role breakdowns are still unknown.

For now, the main details are clear: A24’s Elden Ring has a full cast, a release date, and a bigger theatrical plan than many game adaptations get this early. With Alex Garland directing and IMAX now part of the rollout, this is clearly being positioned as a major fantasy movie rather than a small niche adaptation, especially at a time when video game movies are gaining more attention.

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Muhammad Usman Siddiqui
Muhammad Usman Siddiqui
Muhammad Usman Siddiqui is a young entrepreneur from Pakistan. His studies (Petroleum Engineering) has no relation to business but the passion keeps him in this field.
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