A24’s Elden Ring Reveals Full Cast, Sets 2028 Release Date, Will Be Shot for IMAX

A24 has revealed several details about its live-action Elden Ring movie in one update, including the full cast, release date, and IMAX plans. The Alex Garland-directed adaptation is now set to hit theaters on March 3, 2028, and the new cast announcement makes it clear that the project is moving ahead in a big way.

Who Is in the Elden Ring Movie Cast?

The newly announced cast includes Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Character names have not been revealed yet, so while the cast is now official, the exact roles are still being kept secret. Earlier reports had linked some of these actors to the project, but this is the first time the full lineup has been officially announced together.

When Will Elden Ring Release?

The film is set to release in theaters on March 3, 2028. That date has been repeated across the official Bandai Namco announcement and entertainment coverage published on April 20, 2026.

Will the Movie Really Be Shot for IMAX?

Yes, Bandai Namco said the live-action video game adaptation will be filmed for IMAX, which makes that part of the headline fully confirmed rather than a rumor or industry talk.

Who Is Making the Movie?

Alex Garland is writing and directing the adaptation. A24 is making the film with Bandai Namco Entertainment, and previous trade reporting says the producers include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, George R. R. Martin, and Vince Gerardis.

George R. R. Martin’s involvement is important because he helped create the original story and world of the game.