The Street Fighter 2026 Trailer Is Out, And It Is Full Of Action And Nostalgia

CinemaCon is packed with exciting trailers, promos and big announcements from studios. Among them, Paramount Pictures released new footage from a highly anticipated movie, and this time, it was an over 3-minute trailer for Street Fighter.

What The Street Fighter Trailer Offers?

The Street Fighter official trailer shows a high-energy mix of martial arts action, familiar characters from the iconic Capcom game series, and a little bit of fun humor.

The trailer opens in 1993, the year Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers was released in arcades. Ryu and Ken Masters, once separated fighters, reunite when Chun-Li brings them in for the World Warrior Tournament. As they clash in intense battles, a hidden conspiracy begins to unfold, forcing them to face their past or risk losing everything.

When Will The Movie Release?

The official trailer of Street Fighter also revealed the release date of the film, which is October 16, 2026.

Street Fighter Cast

Noah Centineo plays the role of Ken Masters – a confident and flashy American fighter who is bold and fiery, while Andrew Koji is seen as Ryu, a calm and focused warrior who stays grounded in the middle of the action. Callina Liang portrays Chun-Li, an Interpol officer. Jason Momoa takes on the role of Blanka, Roman Reigns is seen as Akuma and fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes is seen as Guile.

Other cast members include 50 Cent as Balrog, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and comedian Eric André in a supporting role.

Street Fighter comes at a time when video game movies are becoming more popular. The Sonic films and The Super Mario Bros. movie highlight this trend. By setting the story in 1993, Street Fighter’s filmmakers pay tribute to the arcade era, while also delivering a big-screen experience suited for IMAX. It remains to be seen whether the film will live up to expectations.