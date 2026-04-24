GTA VI Delay Rumors Dismissed as Rockstar Sticks to November 2026 Release

The rumors about a GTA VI save/load system delay have been debunked. Contrary to ongoing speculation, Grand Theft Auto VI is still on track to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed this date, and fans can now visit the GTA VI page for the latest updates, including Trailer 2 and the option to wishlist the game.

In its recent Q3 2026 earnings report, Take-Two expressed its confidence in the upcoming release, stating: “Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach Fiscal 2027 — led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI, with Rockstar’s marketing campaign set to begin this Summer.”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also shared his optimism with IGN. He said, “I feel good about it. Very good about it… any time you’re getting closer to marketing beats, your confidence level is as high as it can be.” Despite the unfounded rumors circulating online, Rockstar and Take-Two have stood firm on the release date. GTA VI remains on schedule for November 2026, with no official delays or changes to report.

What Rockstar Has Officially Confirmed

Grand Theft Auto VI is officially set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This was confirmed by Rockstar Games through their official newswire and social media channels. The company also acknowledged the long wait, reassuring fans that the additional time will ensure the game meets their expectations.

This November 2026 date follows two previous delays. Initially slated for Fall 2025, the release was then moved to May 26, 2026, and later adjusted again to November 2026 as Rockstar sought more time to polish the game.

The official statement from Rockstar reads: “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We apologize for the extended wait and believe the extra time will ensure the game meets the high standards that players expect.”

Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

What’s Revealed in GTA VI Trailer 2

Rockstar confirmed on social media that Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was fully captured in-game on a PlayStation 5, showcasing a mix of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. This clarification came after some viewers questioned the trailer’s impressive graphical fidelity.

In addition to the trailer, Rockstar updated the official GTA VI site with a collection of screenshots, alongside descriptions of characters and locations featured in the game. The full set is available for viewing on the Rockstar Games’ official GTA VI page.

GTA VI Data Breach in April 2026

A hacker group known as ShinyHunters allegedly breached Rockstar Games through Anodot, a cloud-cost monitoring tool, and threatened to release stolen data unless a ransom was paid by April 14.

In response, Rockstar confirmed the breach in a statement to various media outlets, stating: “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed through a third-party data breach. This incident has had no impact on our organization or our players.”

After Rockstar refused to comply with the demands, ShinyHunters confirmed they would release the stolen data. The hackers claimed to have obtained financial data, player spending patterns, marketing timelines, and contracts with outsourcing companies. However, no player passwords or credentials were included in the stolen data, although Reuters later reported that it could not independently verify the full extent of the leaked files.

Where Are the Delay Rumors Coming From

Even though Rockstar has confirmed the November 2026 release, rumors about a potential delay into 2027 continue to surface. These rumors are fueled by a few key factors:

Reports of uncompleted systems: There have been claims about issues with GTA VI’s save/load system, with some suggesting these problems could cause another delay. However, these rumors have not been substantiated by Rockstar, and no official announcements have been made to support them.

Development status updates misinterpreted: Comments that GTA VI is “not content complete” have led to rumors that the game is far from ready. However, such statements are normal for a game in its final stages of development and don’t necessarily indicate a delay.

Previous delays feeding speculation: Because GTA VI has already seen two delays, many fans worry that another postponement is inevitable, even though there is no official confirmation to that effect.

These ongoing rumors are mainly driven by fan speculation and misinterpretations of insider comments. Industry sources and insiders close to the project have reaffirmed that the November 2026 release is still on track.

What’s Confirmed and What’s Still Unclear

Confirmed: