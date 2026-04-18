Call Of Duty Movie To Hit The Theatres in 2028

CinemaCon 2026, a yearly event where Hollywood studios and theater owners meet, is currently being held in Las Vegas. On Thursday (April 16, 2026), Paramount Pictures showed a short teaser video for Call of Duty, which is a live-action movie based on the popular video game series from Activision and announced its release date.

When Will Call Of Duty Release?

The long-awaited film adaptation of the juggernaut video game will hit the theaters on June 30, 2028. Peter Berg, who is directing the movie, shared a video message to the annual convention of movie theater owners. He will be directing from a script written with Taylor Sheridan and producing it as well.

In a video message, the Deepwater Horizon director said that he and Taylor feel “deeply connected to the special ops community.” He added that they are “prioritizing authenticity among the group of elite soldiers on a human level,” while also creating a film with a big, impressive scale.

About Call Of Duty Game And Its Popularity

The preview video highlighted that Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises ever, with over 1 billion players and $35 billion in total revenue, and has inspired a generation to believe that “there’s a soldier in all of us.”

Supported by Activision, which is owned by Microsoft, the Call of Duty franchise includes more than 30 main games since the first Call of Duty was released in 2003. When the movie deal was announced in September, sources said it was currently focused on making one film, but later it could grow into a bigger Call of Duty universe across movies and TV.

Call Of Duty (Film) Plot & Cast Details

Although plot and cast details for the film haven’t been revealed, the game itself is a first-person military shooter series.

It should be noted that Paramount Pictures has already succeeded in adapting video games into films such as Sonic the Hedgehog, which became a popular film and streaming franchise. Other video games inspired hits include The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie.

It remains to be seen whether Call of Duty will meet expectations and live up to the success of previous video game adaptations.