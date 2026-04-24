Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced PC Requirements Revealed

Ubisoft has officially unveiled the PC system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, offering the first clear look at what players will need to run the upcoming remake when it launches on July 9, 2026.

The detailed specs reflect the game’s modernized graphics, scalable performance options, and ray tracing support, and indicate that while the entry bar isn’t extreme for a modern AAA remake, a mid‑range gaming rig will be necessary for smooth performance at higher resolutions.

Black Flag Resynced is a ground‑up remake of the beloved 2013 pirate adventure originally released as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Built on Ubisoft’s Anvil engine, the remake advances lighting, texture, and physics systems, and reworks combat and exploration while keeping the core Caribbean setting and naval focus intact.

Minimum Requirements – 1080p, 30 FPS

To play Black Flag Resynced at a basic level, Ubisoft recommends a relatively modern CPU and GPU, along with a solid‑state drive and plenty of RAM:

OS: Windows 11 (64‑bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7‑8700K @ 3.7 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX5500XT (8 GB), or Intel ARC A580 (8 GB)

Memory: 16 GB RAM (dual‑channel)

Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD required)

Aim: ~1080p at 30 FPS, Low preset, Ray Tracing (Standard), Upscaler: Balanced

Notably, Ubisoft’s minimum spec includes ray tracing as part of the base experience, indicating a graphical emphasis on Resynced’s lighting and reflection systems even at lower settings.

Recommended Requirements – 1080p and 2K at 60 FPS

For a smoother experience at 1080p with 60 FPS and richer visuals, the recommended setup steps up both the CPU and GPU:

1080p, Medium Preset (60 FPS):

CPU: Intel Core i5‑10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3060 (12 GB), AMD RX 6600XT (8 GB), or Intel ARC B580 (12 GB)

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: 65 GB SSD

1440p (2K), High Preset (60 FPS):

CPU: Intel Core i5‑11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB)

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: 65 GB SSD

These recommended specs are aligned with modern gaming rigs that handle ray tracing and upscaling technologies efficiently, showcasing Ubisoft’s goal of scalable performance across a range of hardware.

Ultra Requirements – 4K, 60 FPS

To unlock 4K resolution at 60 FPS with Ultra settings and extended ray tracing quality, the highest tier calls for flagship‑level components:

CPU: Intel Core i7‑12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4090 (24 GB) or AMD RX 7900 XTX (24 GB)

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Even at this level, 16 GB of RAM remains the consistent baseline across all configurations, highlighting Ubisoft’s standardization for memory in contemporary open‑world titles.

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What This Actually Means for PC Players

Although Black Flag Resynced is a remake of a 2013 title, its rebuilt visuals and modern engine mean that its performance needs to align with other recent AAA games. The inclusion of ray tracing as a core part of the experience, even at minimum settings, underscores the visual emphasis behind the project.

For players on older hardware, achieving playable performance will likely require lowering resolution and graphics presets and relying on scaling technologies such as upscalers included in the game. Conversely, mid‑range GPUs like the RTX 3060 and RX 6600XT are well-positioned for solid 1080p and 1440p play.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced strikes a balance between cutting-edge visuals and accessible performance. The game’s requirements are a significant step forward from the original but are still within reach for most modern gaming systems. With its release set for July 2026, players now have a clear understanding of the specs they’ll need to enjoy the revamped pirate adventure at its best.