Andre Royo Joins James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow Cast in Undisclosed Role

Andre Royo has joined the cast of James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming follow-up to Superman. The casting was revealed by Gunn himself, and the only part that is clearly confirmed right now is that Royo is in the movie, though his character has not been named.

That is the main update. While fans are already coming up with different theories, the confirmed news is simple: Royo is in the film, his role is still unknown, and the sequel is already moving into production.

How Was Andre Royo’s Casting Confirmed?

Andre Royo’s casting in Man of Tomorrow was officially confirmed by director James Gunn on Instagram during Superman Day 2026. Gunn shared the news himself, also noting that this marks their reunion after 15 years since they last worked together. However, he did not reveal any details about Royo’s role in the upcoming DC Universe film.

Who Is Andre Royo Playing in Man of Tomorrow?

Right now, no trusted source has confirmed who Andre Royo is playing in the film. Reports say his role is being kept a secret, and even James Gunn’s announcement did not reveal any details. In short, it’s still unclear. There is no confirmed information about which DC Universe character he will play.

Why Is This Casting News Getting So Much Attention?

Andre Royo is still widely known for playing Bubbles in The Wire, which is one reason this casting has caught attention. It also marks a reunion with director James Gunn, who previously worked with Royo on Super. That does not tell us how big the role is, but it does explain why the update landed quickly across entertainment sites. It is not just a small casting update with no real background.

What Is Man of Tomorrow About?

An official full synopsis has not been released yet, but multiple reports say the film centers on Superman and Lex Luthor being forced into an uneasy alliance against Brainiac.

Reports say that Peter Safran confirmed cameras would start rolling the following week, while David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult teased a story about “saving the world with your sworn enemy” and a “new villain and an unlikely alliance.” The sequel is also said to focus on Superman and Lex Luthor working together against Brainiac.

Which Cast Members Have Been Confirmed for the Movie?

The core cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Other returning cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Edi Gathegi.

On the newer side, Lars Eidinger is reported to be playing Brainiac, Aaron Pierre has joined as John Stewart, and Adria Arjona is said to be playing Maxima. Andre Royo is the latest confirmed addition, though his role is still unknown.

Has Filming Started on Man of Tomorrow?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Filming on Man of Tomorrow has officially begun, with James Gunn confirming that production is now underway. As reported by Variety, Gunn shared a photo from the set to mark the start of filming, giving fans their first official production update on the Superman sequel. The update makes it clear that the project has moved beyond early development and is now actively in production.

When Will Man of Tomorrow Release?

Man of Tomorrow is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027. That gives DC fans a long wait, but with production now underway, more official casting details and story reveals are likely to follow in the coming months.