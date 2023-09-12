WoW Dragonflight Season 3: Everything We Know

Azeroth is eagerly awaiting your presence! WoW Dragonflight Season 3 brings everything you have longed for, thanks to the new updates and features. Blizzard has generously shared significant information about the upcoming iteration, and we have compiled everything for you in the following article.

At the time of writing, there is no release date for WoW Dragonflight Season 3. However, according to Gamewatcher, it will launch in late 2023 alongside the 10.2 patch.

WoW Dragonflight Season 3 Content Is No Different From Its Predecessors

The third season will introduce us to 9 bosses via the Dream Hope’s raid. To give you an overview, this is a summary of the new content: New World Boss: Aurostor the Hibernating, Season 3 Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation, New PvP Season, New Public Events: Superbloom, Emerald Frenzy, and Emerald Bounty, New Raid: Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope, Dream Wardens Faction, New Legendary Weapon, Class Sets Tier 2, New Outdoor Zone: The Emerald Dream, Class Talent Updates, Bloodelf Customizations, Dragon Riding Updates.

With the influx of content, the game will also allow new tier sets for every class! And with new bonuses, you can definitely level up your game.

However, please take note of Blizzard’s statement that these class sets are not confirmed yet. And there’s a possibility of the features being subjected to changes.

WoW Dragonflight Season 3 and Mythic + Dungeons

With the introduction of additional dungeons, the players will be put up against new challenging tasks.

The Mythic+ Dungeon Pool will welcome the following in the new instalment:

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor

Atal’dazar

Darkheart Thicket

Black Rook Hold

The Everbloom

Throne of the Tides

Being a ‘mega-dungeon,’ Dawn of the Inifinte has been split into two wings, and each will be infested with 4 bosses.

More dungeons from the older expansions have made it to the final cut! However, there will be no representatives of the Mists of Pandaria Expansion. From the addition of Throne of the Tides, it is clear that the third instalment will further explore Cataclysm. Blizzard has always been a master of introducing dungeons, which perfectly align with the current theme of the patch. Expect nothing less this time as well! For instance, Darkheart Thicket and Everblood go perfectly along with the nature of the 10.2 patch. And its lore has interesting connections with Emerald Dream!

Brand New Weapon in WoW Dragonflight Season 3

While talking to Dot Esports, the WoW encounter designer Taylor Sanders unveiled exciting information about this highly-anticipated weapon.

This legendary weapon is a two-handed axe named Fyr’alath, the Dream Render. Unlike the first weapon, this one is not class-exclusive. If the character can two-handed Strengh axes, then it is eligible for Fyr’alath. This means that Paladins, Death Knights, and Warriors can use it.

However, to equip it, you’ll have to work your way to it.

WoW Dragonflight Season 3 will take us to the World of Craft’s Emerald Dream!

The players have been excited to explore this magical realm for a while now. And now that it has almost become a reality, we can’t contain our excitement!

If you were observant while playing the earlier adventures, then you must have already noticed this world. Druids and the Green Dragonflight guard this region, and not to forget, it is currently under siege! The backstory is that the Primal Incarnate of Fire, Fyrakk, has collaborated with Druids of the Flame to somehow steal the power of Amirdrassil.

Until now, the players have only been exposed to the ‘corrupted’ parts of the Dream. Hence, the upcoming season promises to give the players an extensive overview. Despite this, remember that you won’t be able to explore the entirety of Emerald Dream as it is approximately as big as the size of Azeroth.

Additionally, Superbloom is a new public event heavily influenced by other group events. Your mission will be to chase ‘Sprucecrown’ who needs help in cultivating the tree.

You are now fully updated about WoW Dragonflight Season 3. If we receive any additional information about the show, we’ll promptly add it to this site. So, keep an eye out for more!