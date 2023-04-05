World Trigger Season 4 is one of the most anticipated sequel from the popular series, which premiered in the fall of 2014. It has been over a year since the last season premiered, and fans are getting increasingly impatient for the fourth season with each passing day. This raises the question of when the viewers can finally watch the fourth season and if the series has been renewed. So, if you are one of the fans waiting for World Trigger Season 4, keep reading.

Is There Going To Be A World Trigger Season 4?

World Trigger Season 4 is not officially confirmed at the time of writing. Furthermore, none of the members involved in the production committee has dropped any hints of World Trigger Season 4 happening.

However, sometimes anime productions take years to renew a new season. And maybe that is the same case with World Trigger. Nevertheless, we can only be sure about it once any official information is released regarding World Trigger Season 4.

Is There Source Material For World Trigger Season 4?

The renewal of an anime series depends upon multiple factors, like sales and popularity. However, the availability of source material mainly plays a vital role in deciding the fate of an anime series. Therefore, by shedding light on whether there is enough source material for World Trigger Season 4, we will be better able to predict the chances of a fourth season happening.

World Trigger is a direct adaptation of a manga that goes by the same name written by Daisuke Ashihara. The manga was first published in February 2013, and later on, it was released in a monthly magazine due to the author’s health complications. The latest issue of the manga was last published on September 2, 2022.

Now, the manga has 25 volumes in total. Furthermore, it is an ongoing manga. The anime’s first season covered 120 chapters, and the anime’s second and third seasons comprised 79 chapters in 99 episodes. In short, each episode covered nearly two chapters of the manga.

As a result, 27 chapters of the manga are still left for adaptation. However, even though the source material is available for World Trigger Season 4, more is needed compared to the past seasons. Therefore, the source material for World Trigger Season 4 is running short.

In other words, we might need to wait for more chapters to hit the market before World Trigger Season 4 happens.

How Popular Is The Manga?

The focus while creating a manga is to boost the sales of the original material, and it is because the primary source of producers comes from manga and related merchandise. For example, producing a 12-episode anime costs the producer approximately $3,000,000. Therefore, the manga and merchandise sales should bring the producer roughly the same amount.

According to the latest data, the World Trigger manga has sold 15 million copies in circulation. This number indicates that manga became quite popular among manga readers, and in fact, it is three times the regular sales which is very impressive.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that the fate of World Trigger Season 4 depends entirely upon the number of chapters that the author manages to pen down. Once sufficient material is available, we will have a better idea of whether World Trigger Season 4 is happening or not.

To sum it up, World Trigger Season 4 is not renewed. However, we will let you know as soon as any official information drops about the fourth season and therefore, remember to stay tuned with us.