Andor is the prequel to Rogue One, and still, the fans are asking when does Andor take place? It is because the fans want to know where exactly Andor is in the Star Wars timeline. We have good news we know the exact year of the setup of Andor. We have done enough research to know where Andor’s place is exactly situated in the timeline of Star Wars. We are going to keep the spoiler away from this post so that you can enjoy Andor later. So, without ado, let us dive in to figure out when does Andor take place.

When does Andor take place?

To understand when does Andor take place, it is essential to understand the timeline of Star Wars. However, before even understanding the Star Wars timeline, it is important to know that the entire Star War things revolve around the Battle of Yavin. This battle is the mission to blow the Death Star, which was seen in A New Hope, the movie which was set zero years before the actual Battle of Yavin. In the same time period, Rogue One was also set, but that movie ends just before the beginning of A New Hope.

Andor is set five years before the Battle of Yavin or five years before Rogue One and A New Hope. You can find when Andor takes place? In the timeline below.

32 BBY- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

22 BBY- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22BBY – 19 BBY – The Clone Wars

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19 BBY – The Bad Batch

13 BY – 10 BBW – Solo: A Star Wars Story

10 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

5 BBY – Andor

5 BBY – 1 BBY – Star Wars Rebels

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY – A New Hope

3 ABY – The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Return of the Jedi

2 – 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2

9 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Andor: The Show

Finally, the Andor series is now available as a Disney + Star Wars live-action show. Before beginning the show, if you are wondering when Andor takes place?; we have already discussed it. With this new show, the fans will get to know about a story set in a galaxy far, far away. Interestingly, the show does not give easy answers to the queries of the fans. If you want the answers to your queries, you will have to closely watch the show. Also, it is equally important to focus on the characters of the show instead of the cameo.

In the very first episode of Andor, the fans quickly know when the universe takes place. However, it is not easy for everyone to figure out when Andor took place. Tony Gilroy, the series showrunner, gave an answer to the fans about the setup.

The Andor series actually took place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In this setup, Cassian is managing everything on his own. He is doing his best to survive. It needs to be noted that Rogue One takes place just before A New Hope. So it is safe to assume that the events took place five years before the original story of the saga of Star Wars. We also believe that soon the events of Andor and Star Wars: Rebels will intersect at some point in the show when the show starts progressing.

Wrap Up

So, we hope that you now have the answer to your question: when does Andor take place? Andor took place between Rebels and Rogue One. The show started on 21 September, Wednesday. Three episodes premiered on the first day. However, now every Wednesday, new installments will be released on Disney Plus.

