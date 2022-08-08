When will Disney release I Am Groot?

Disney Plus is currently working on multiple exciting projects, one of which is Groot! So this makes it clear that all the news regarding its production was not a rumour. We’ll get to see Disney’s I am Groot shortly
Given the show’s screen time, it does not have a lot of characters. The official Marvel website has only mentioned Groot and Rocket. But this small cast does not mean that the show will lack content!
As the episodes are limited and the screen time is less, we will see only a bit of Groot’s life. His interactions with different alien species will be the...