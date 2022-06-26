All about Superman & Lois Season 3

Great news for fans because Superman & Lois Season 3 has finally been confirmed! The CW announced this news a while ago but the news was well expected by the fandom because of how well the past 2 seasons of Superman & Lois have done on the streaming site.

