Perry Mason Season 2 Release Date and Filming

HBO’s latest hit series has been renewed, and Perry Mason season 2 will be releasing soon. And why not? As the series season 1 is one of the most-watched shows of HBO.

Perry Mason season 1 was released in June 2020, and just a month later, the neo-noir series got renewed. While announcing the renewal of the series Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said the following to Variety:

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind ‘Perry Mason’. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

The ongoing show is based on a series of novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner. Moreover, there are 80 Perry Mason books that Gardner wrote between 1933-1969, and all of them can be brought to life. It revolves around Perry Mason, a private investigator in LA who is busy solving cases while fighting his demons simultaneously as the country recovers from the Great Depression in the 1930s. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, making season 2 mandatory.

Starstruck Season 3 -Release Date And Who Is Returning Back?

And now that it is confirmed that fans will be getting a Perry Mason season 2 let’s dive into the details about it.

Perry Mason Season 2 Filming

Produced by Team Downey, filming for season 2 has already begun. In April, Shea Whigham shared with Collider that Perry Mason Season 2 is already halfway done. He also shared more details, such as in what era the season will take place in and the new showrunners of it. He said:

“We’re in ’33 in Perry Mason. Perry is in the soup again, and he’s gotta try to figure his way out. Hopefully, Strickland can help him navigate that.”

Furthermore, Whigham said that Jack Amiel and Michael Begler will take the place of Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones as showrunners. This is because Fitzgerald and Jones have now moved on to new projects, and they do not have enough time to do justice to the ongoing series.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Spoiler Alert and Release Date

Release Date

Since filming is still in process, no official release date has been announced for the second season. But, it’s been 2 years now, and looking at the progress of production, we think Perry Mason season 2 will be available by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Perry Mason Season 2 Cast

The official cast list for Perry Mason season 2 is here. And it features most of the cast members from season 1.

Matthew Rhys will definitely be returning to play his lead role as Perry Mason, which means that Juliet Rylance will also return to play the role of Della Street. Moreover, Chris Chalk will be acting as Paul Drake.

Additionally, Eric Lange and Justin Kirk will play as Detective Gene Holcombe and Assistant DA Hamilton Burger, respectively. They have now been upgraded to a series regular.

SEAL Team Season 6 Teasers and Expected Release Date

Seeing Katherine Waterston as a school teacher will also be interesting. She will play a key role as she will be teaching Perry’s son, Teddy. Shea Whigham will be a cast member as well and will play the role of Pete Strickland.

Besides these, four new actors have been added to the drama series. Sean Austin from Stranger Things will take on the role of Sunny Gryce. Tommy Dewey from Pivoting and Casual will play the role of Brooks McCutcheon, who is a part of the richest family in LA. His character will be constantly seen trying to prove himself and show that he is just as good as his father. Although, he will often doubt himself. After all, it’s pretty difficult to be just as good as your father, and with people always questioning your talent, things can become more difficult. Paul Raci and Jen Tullock are also a part of the new actors in Perry Mason season 2 and will play the role of Brooks’ father and Anita St. Pierre, respectively.

Finally, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, and Mark O’Brien will return as recurring actors and spice up various episodes for viewers.

Chicago Fire season 11 – Who is returning in the Cast?

Perry Mason Season 2 Plot

Season 1 was a blast! It ended with Perry starting up Mason and Associates along with Della Street and Paul Drake to fight off crime and show that justice still prevails.

So, in the second season, viewers can expect to see Perry, Della, and detective Paul to focus on another case throughout the season. And in each episode, there will be jaw-opening revelations that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Perry and Della will initially try to take civil cases and stay away from criminals. This will result in Detective Paul Drake working on his own as there isn’t much for him to do when it comes to wills and contracts. But, somewhere in the season, Drake will take on a case that will require the trio to come together. And hence, the plot twists will begin!

Additionally, the year will be now 1933, and so chances are Mason might begin drinking again as this will be the worst year of depression. This means things that won’t be looking too good for Mason, and his demons can get a better hold of him.

Overall, Perry Mason season 2 will show the trio once again on a crooked road that will lead to unexpected answers.

The Flash Season 8 Finale Release Date

Trailer

There is no official teaser or trailer for the second season. But worry not! As it will be released soon. This is because filming is already halfway done, and the premiere date for the entire season is close, meaning the trailer will also be available soon. After all, the trailer will air just a few weeks before the actual season becomes available on HBO.

Stay tuned for more updates on the period drama, Perry Mason Season 2!