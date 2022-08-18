Butch Hartman Controversy

When we hear the name “Butch Hartman,” the first thing that comes to our mind is the theme song of the Nickelodeon show The Fairly OddParents. It rings a bell, doesn’t it? And a nostalgic one if you ask me!
Butch Hartman’s real name is Elmer Earl Hartman IV. He was born on January 10, 1965, in Highland Park, Michigan, United States.
Even so, there is no doubt that Hartman is indeed a talented creator and has recorded huge success over the years. We, however, can not deny the main fact that Butch Hartman was involved in a number of controversies in those years as well.
One of his recent scandals is plagiarism. Yes! Butch Hartman was involved in yet another controversy in...