‘Venom 3’ Gets Official Title and Earlier Release Date

Columbia Pictures, collaborating with Marvel, is bringing the third installment of the superhero film Venom. Venom 3 has at last given us a release date. So, to put the fans at ease, we have compiled all the details in this article.

Venom 3 Is Titled ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

Venom’s third sequel has finally announced its official title: “Venom: The Last Dance.” The third part has been in the works for some time. Back in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home welcomed Eddie Brock for a cameo appearance. His cameo provided potential for the third movie, Venom: The Last Dance. The confirmation of shooting for Venom 3 was finally official in April 2022.

Did you know the movie title was already out before its official announcement? But at that time, no one thought it could be the movie’s actual title. Here’s what happened:

The First Hint from Tom Hardy

When the shooting for Venom 3 started, Tom Hardy was quick to update his fans. He uploaded a story mentioning, ‘Here we go.’ The story also had a sticker, which was not taken seriously at the time, reading “LAST DANCE.” But this wasn’t the only time the title was overlooked.

The Final Hint from Tom Hardy

After a year of this incident, in November 2023, Hardy once again tricked fans. He subtly added the movie’s official title in an Instagram caption without alarming any of his fans!

The caption reads, “V3N0M 3🔥🔥🔥❤️♠️The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family – we’ve come a long way – it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better.”

He continues, “I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you. 💯 %. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob, you still look all like me, bro. Here’s to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team.”

Venom 3 will premiere on October 25, 2024. Initially, the movie was set to release on November 8, but Sony has moved the date to October.

In 2023, the SAG-AFTRA strike halted shooting for Venom: The Last Dance. However, the cameras started rolling again shortly after the five-month strike ended. The upcoming film will mark Venom’s first public appearance since a cameo in the post-credits scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021.

Recently, Juno Temple shared her experience with Variety, hinting that shooting for Venom 3 was almost complete. She stated, “We’re coming close to an end at the moment. It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun, and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Cast Members

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom. Along with him, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo also star in the upcoming film.

The soon-to-be-released movie will be Kelly Marcel’s feature directorial debut. She and Hardy constructed a plot from which she penned the screenplay. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Kelly Marcel, and Tom Hardy will produce the third chapter.

How Successful Are the ‘Venom’ Movies?

The success of the previous Venom films has been astounding. Ruben Fleischer led the first Venom movie released in 2018. The first movie brought in approximately $856,085,161 worldwide. Andy Serkis directed the second movie, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” in 2021, which grossed $506.9 million worldwide and became the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2021.

Who knows what a blockbuster hit Kelly Marcel and Hardy, a dynamic duo, have prepared for us? Will this movie live up to our expectations? Or will it fail compared to the previous films?

Prepare yourself for the third installment until the questions are answered. You can watch its previous sequels on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

