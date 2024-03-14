Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – New Trailer Reveals Chilling Terror, Announces Release Date

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire, the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is returning soon! The trailer has revealed that one of the characters’ wishes will be fulfilled but will come at a heavy cost. Simply put, the Ghostbuster Universe is about to be the next victim of the ‘death chill.’

The upcoming movie will tell the tale of the Spengler family from Oklahoma. These individuals will have to face the wrath of a frozen ghost known as Garraka. If you think the plot is interesting, wait for more details and casting divulgence! Remember the ghosts that were busted in the franchise before? They are all coming back! To learn more about its details, continue reading the article!

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire will make its theatrical debut in the United States on March 22, 2024.

Gil Kenan directed the sequel and co-wrote the script with Jason Reitman. The Ghostbusters franchise is close to Kenan. He has hinted at the forthcoming project tapping into nostalgia by taking inspiration from the 1980s animated show, The Real Ghostbusters.

Trailer Reveals Important Story Details

The trailer shocked the audience by showing potential threats to Lucky Domingo’s life. Even though we see her defending herself, the next shot suggests that she has fallen victim to Garraka’s Death Chill. Does this mean the end for Lucky? Only time will reveal. If Lucky’s character has been written off in the upcoming movie, it will be hard for the fans to accept it. She became the viewer’s favorite because of her innocence and hard work in leaving the town she grew up in, Summerville.

Whatever happens to Lucky will loosely shape the story of the Frozen Empire since she is the key to finding the dark secrets.

Addressing the Plot Synopsis and Cast Members

According to the movie’s official plot synopsis, the Spengler family will return to the root of all problems—the New York City firehouse. Of course, there is a motive behind this crucial decision. The family has decided to join hands with experienced Ghostbusters who want to take this intricate activity to a completely different level. To devise a foolproof technique, they work in a top-secret research lab. Everything was going smoothly until one day, an ancient artifact became the downfall of everything.

This artifact gives rise to an evil force on an ultimate mission to cause utter destruction. Now, the original Ghostbusters and the new ones must all reunite to save the world from the second Ice Age. However, due to the current circumstances, it will prove quite troublesome for them to reach their goal.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton have been regulars in the Ghostbuster franchise. They will return for Frozen Empire as well. Others who will star alongside them include:

Paul Rudd plays Gary Grooberson.

Carrie Coon plays Callie Spengler.

Finn Wolfhard plays Trevor Spengler.

Mckenna Grace plays Phoebe Spengler.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Nadeem Razmaadi.

Patton Oswalt plays Dr. Hubert Wartzki.

Celeste O’Connor plays Lucky Domingo.

Logan Kim plays Podcast.

James Acaster plays Lars Pinfield.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Ghostbusters Frozen Empire. We will update this site immediately if we have any new information. So, keep an eye out for more!

