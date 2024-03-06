Prepare yourself, as Hacks Season 3 is set to debut this summer. The American comedy-drama television series by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky was renewed for a third season two weeks after the finale of season 2. So, let’s delve into the details to learn what season 3 of the Emmy-winning series has in store.

Hacks season 3 will premiere on May 2, 2024, on Max. The advancing chapter consists of nine episodes; the season will debut with two episodes, and the streaming platform will release two episodes weekly until May 23.

The show has received multiple accolades, including two Emmys for Smart’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the American Film Institute Award, and the Writers Guild of America Award.

The third installment faced some delays due to unfortunate events. The forthcoming season’s production started in November 2022 and stopped for a few weeks at the end of February 2023 as Jean Smart was recovering from a “successful heart procedure.” Production then resumed in March. The second delay was due to the strikes in Hollywood. The WGA strike ended on September 27, 2023, and the SAG/AFTRA strike was settled on November 9, 2023.

Unravelling the Cast Members

Season 3 of Hacks is expanding its cast. The highly regarded comedy series is returning with six guest stars; however, their respective roles have yet to be announced. The guest stats include:

Christopher Lloyd

Helen Hunt

Christina Hendricks

Dan Bucatinsky

George Wallace

The show stars Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, a young, down-on-her-luck comedy writer, and Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a famed Las Vegas comedian. In addition to guest artists, the list below includes the actors who will come back in Hacks Season 3.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Waters, COO of Deborah’s management company and her closest advisor

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah “DJ” Vance Jr., Deborah’s daughter

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain, CEO of the Palmetto Casino

Mark Indelicato as Damien , Deborah’s personal assistant

Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Deborah’s estate manager

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby, Ava’s ex-girlfriend

Storyline

Hacks Season 3 will explore Deborah and Ava’s post-separation lives. Following Deborah’s apparent breakup with Ava at the conclusion of Season 2, the next season will focus on Deborah’s recent achievements and Ava’s quest for independence. The upcoming season’s plot teases Jimmy’s entry into the talent agency as a talent agent and Ava’s line of work. Although Deborah is enjoying her success in Los Angeles as a triumphant stand-up comedy writer, predictably, Deborah and Ava will be drawn back to each other through a chance meeting in an elevator.

Trailer for Season 3

Max’s official YouTube channel dropped the trailer for Hacks Season 3 on March 1, 2024. The short teaser highlights key moments, like Ava and Deborah’s reunion in an elevator, and hints at the season’s hurdles with the song “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Our coverage for Hacks Season 3 ends here. Stay connected for more information from across the entertainment world.

