Apple Sets Release Date for ‘Masters of the Air’ Companion Documentary, ‘The Bloody Hundredth’

In light of the hit documentary ‘Masters of the Air‘ on Apple TV+, the streaming site has announced another similar initiative! Under the same wing, The Bloody Hundredth also serves as a historical documentary, giving the viewers a comprehensive look at what happened back in the war days. With the confirmed release date, the future of the upcoming project looks promising.

The Bloody Hundredth will debut globally on Friday, March 15, 2024. Interestingly, in the same duration, the finale of ‘Masters of the Air’ will also go on air.

The project is narrated by Tom Hanks and produced by Playtone-Amblin. Along with Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman will serve as executive producers.

The Bloody Hundredth: A Companion to Masters of the Air Series

Despite the apparent information, many believe that it is a stand-alone project. But this is not true, as the documentary will feature the same cast members (and their characters). At its core, it will serve as an extension. It is essential to clarify that this separate documentary focuses on the historical basis of the series.

The hour-long documentary will shed light on the brave airmen who were involved in the ‘Masters of the Air.’ The documentary will revolve around the events from Pearl Harbor to the joy of VE Day. In between this timeline, it will explain how these real-life heroes won the battle despite all the odds.

Aside from the synopsis, the official trailer has also given us a glimpse of what to expect. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal appears briefly in it! Several theories about his involvement in the project exist, but we will only find out once it goes on air.

Furthermore, it will entail interviews with the pilots of the 100th Bomb Group. This will give viewers a sense that whatever happened was a true story. Sadly, all four pilots of the group have passed away. But it is possible for the exclusive interviews they gave before dying to become the spotlight of the documentary.

Even though the series ‘Masters of the Air’ holds the original story’s elements, The Bloody Hundredth will take the shape of a documentary instead. It will bring forward a more accurate account of what exactly happened with our heroes, who are Major Gale “Buck” Cleven, Major John “Bucky” Egan, Harry Crosby, and Major Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal.

The following cast will return:

Austin Butler

Callum Turner

Anthony Boyle

Nate Mann

Rafferty Law

Barry Keoghan

Josiah Cross

Branden Cook

Ncuti Gatwa

Josh Bolt

Kai Alexander

Well, that was everything you needed to know about The Bloody Hundredth coming soon on Apple TV+. Keep an eye out for more information!

