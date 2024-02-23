BMF Season 3 Finally Has a Release Date of March

Starz’s magnum opus, BMF, is returning for another run soon! The series based on the tales of a black mafia family has perfectly captured the minds of viewers who keep asking for more. Luckily, the viewership is good enough to ignite the renewals. Along with the release date, it has been confirmed that all key characters will return for the BMF season 3. We have discussed more about the upcoming instalment below!

BMF Season 3 will debut on Starz on 1st March 2024. The filming for the third season was wrapped up in June 2023. Flenory Jr. himself detailed the fans about the filming. However, he gave no external information about the story details or other aspects of the threequel.

The third season was renewed even before the second season ended. This shows Starz’s commitment to the project. Moreover, 50 Cent has a hectic schedule due to his involvement in Expendables 4. Hence, we were not expecting him to return. But he has confirmed that he will be the show’s executive producer.

Along with the release date, we also received a teaser, which did not tell anything substantial about the show’s plot. But it showed behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew to calm the anxious fans.

More About BMF Season 3

Just like the two previous seasons, the upcoming one is also a star-studded one. There will be cameos of famous figures! These stars include Saweetie, Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

The series regulars Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory and Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Laila D Pruitt are in the official line-up of BMF’s third season.

Given the second season finale, the new episode batch has much ground to cover. So, embrace yourself for the drama-filled new season. So far, only the 1980s have been covered. Therefore, a massive chunk of a significant period still awaits to become a part of the crucial plot line.

Set in the 1990s, the third season will portray the Flenory family trying to rebrand themselves. With changes in the law team, the brothers will receive ample time away from the drama.

Aside from all this, the relationship dynamics will be significantly changed! It’s just a vague statement for now. Hence, you’ll have to wait till the actual season premieres, giving you an in-depth picture of what will follow. One thing is sure: the characters must pay for their actions!

In the meantime, you can stream the trailer for Season 3:

That was everything related to the BMF season 3 release date. Rest assured, we’ll keep adding to the site in case of any new information. So, keep an eye out!