Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Pushed To 2025

Bong Joon-ho’s fans were left heartbroken after the delay news of Mickey 17 hit the news outlets. The highly awaited film has been anticipated by many for quite some time now. But the lack of updates keeps making the fandom anxious. Regardless, Warner Bros. has pushed the collaboration project of Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson to 2025. To know the reasons behind this decision, continue reading the article!

Mickey 17 Suffers From A Delay

Mickey 17 will now debut on 31 January 2025. It was initially planned to be released on 29 March 2024. Although the reason for this delay is unknown openly, according to some insiders, this was done to ensure that the project receives the maximum time to finish its production.

The production work was likely halted due to the ongoing strikes, which caused a lot of big-scale projects to suffer.

However, the silver lining in the movie’s delay is that Mickey 17 will get the chance to debut in the IMAX. But if the film continued with its original release window, it wouldn’t get this unique chance due to the already filled-up slots. The team has worked hard to come up with the newly released ate. As given the record, movies usually fare well in January. Furthermore, Mickey 17 will have low competition in the cinema too.

The project already has a big audience because it is Bong Joon-ho’s next big project after Parasite, which achieved several accolades. The mastermind has served as the writer, director, and producer this time!

The details for the movie are still being kept under wraps. But what we do know for now is that the film is star-packed! Robbert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie will all be featured in the project.

That was all you needed to know about Mickey 17 being delayed. We’ll update this site if there is any new information. So, stay tuned!