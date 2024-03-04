Everything You Need to Know About The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

With four new actors confirmed to join the roster, Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is in full swing! Netflix does not let go of an excellent legal-based show; it is evident from the hasty renewal of Lincoln Lawyer. As the show is based on the book series by Michael Connelly, plenty of content can be stretched out into a third season. Let’s explore all the other details of the third season.

Despite the series renewal, Netflix has not given away the release date for the show. However, filming for the third season will begin in 2024. It has been confirmed that the third season’s production is underway. Plus, the upcoming installment will entail ten episodes!

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Cast Members

We have four new members joining the cast! Merrin Dungey (from Big Little Lies) will play Judge Regina Turner. According to her description, she’s a former public defender who is young and more progressive, unlike the typical judges.

Next, we have Allyn Moriyon. He is a newcomer, and the upcoming season will mark his TV debut. Moriyon will portray Eddie Rojas, who is a fitness enthusiast. He knows Mickey because he used to babysit his daughter. Hence, Mickey will be the perfect person to turn to when he requires a good lawyer.

John Pirruccello (from Barry) will play prosecutor William Forsythe, who will face Mickey in court. Lastly, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (from The Morning Show) will play Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Suarez. He is the superior of prosecutor Andrea Freeman.

Of course, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, as Mickey Haller, will return in the third season. Without the charismatic personality of our central character, the show is incomplete. The following have been confirmed to join him in the third season:

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Yaya DaCosta as Andy Freeman

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Elliott Gould as Legal

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Fiona Rene as Gloria Dayton

Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse

Plot Details

The third season has drawn inspiration from the fifth book in the novel series, ‘The Gods of Guilt.’ Even though we lack a proper plot synopsis for the upcoming installment, we can get a rough idea of what the season will entail based on the book’s description.

However, the storyline can be tweaked, keeping the characters’ and viewers’ demands in mind. The executive producers, Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, explained how they had twisted the story to fit the narrative better. The overarching plot line will focus on how Mickey Haller became the man he is now. Hence, the third season will delve into Haller’s personal life, which includes his roles as a father and a husband.

They have incorporated this into the show through a flashback scene. If you have read the book, you must know it has no such sequence. The team had to introduce it to give a more natural flow to the plot. The first episode will feature these flashback scenes before we get propelled into the rest of the story.

Here is the book’s synopsis: Another peculiar case will get the best of Mickey Haller, who will try everything to get to the bottom of the issue. Interestingly, this time, Haller will become embroiled in a murder case. The silver lining is that the cases that involve murders are not only high-paying but also mentally taxing.

Soon, Haller will realize that the victim happens to be his former client. While solving the case, the situation will put him in a challenging position. He will be transported back to when things were quite uneasy for him. But he must put all this aside to do something that will finally put the impending guilt aside.

There is no official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 so far. However, there is a promotional video that Netflix posted on YouTube. Watch it here:

This ends our coverage of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 updates. Remember to bookmark this page for more information.

