Beyond Paradise Confirms Season 2 Release Date And Guest Cast

Significant information about the Death in Paradise spin-off has been revealed to the fans. This includes exclusive pictures from the season, the final list of guest actors, and even the release date! It is ready to debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will read more about Beyond Paradise Season 2 in the article below.

Beyond Paradise Season 2 will premiere on March 22, 2024. The second season consists of six episodes, and a new episode will air every Friday at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

Each new episode will bring forth a new tale to engross the viewers. So, are you ready for the drama that is about to unfold?

Guest Cast Is Now Out!

The core cast members from the first season will reprise their roles in the upcoming one, and guest appearances will also be made.

Peter Davison (from All Creatures Great and Small), Paul Bradley (from Holby Site), Kevin Bishop (from The Kevin Bishop Show), Dan Renton Skinner (from Shooting Stars), Emma Fielding (from Van der Valk), Adam Fogerty (from The Gallows Pole), and Abi Clarke are all set to feature in the second installment. Another teaser picture showed Peter Landi (from Ted Lasso), Anna Crilly (from The Emily Atack Show), and Kris Marshall posing in a steam train carriage.

The list does not end here. The following are also included:

Emily Lloyd-Saini (from Juice )

Danny Webb (from Alien 3 )

Nicholas Woodeson (from Skyfall )

Malcolm Storry (from Doc Martin )

Carolyn Pickles (from Broadchurch )

Jeff Rawle (from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire )

Jayde Adams (from Ruby Speaking )

Souad Faress (from Game of Thrones )

Charlie Baker (from Back )

In addition, Kris Marshall will return as DI Humphrey Goodman, along with his on-screen partner, Sally Bretton, as Martha Lloyd. Zahra Ahmadi plays Goodman’s sidekick, DS Esther Williams, and Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford. Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins) are also returning.

Of course, the supporting cast members have also been confirmed. They include:

Jade Harison as CS Charlie Woods

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe

Eva Feiler as Lucy

Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan

Amalia Vitale as Hannah

Selwyn the Duck

Shipton Abbott will throw new intriguing cases at Goodman and his fellow police team; they will all be pretty preoccupied with them. The criminal cases range from a murder to a missing teacher. To add to the problems, the local station house closing will be constantly threatened due to the Police HQ.

Aside from the legal drama, the first season explored Martha and Humphrey’s relationship and their dreams of having a family. However, the entire process was quite troublesome for them. In the second season, they will be more accepting of the challenges and turn to fostering. The characters around them will also be going through a transitional stage.

Well, that was everything about Beyond Paradise Season 2. Rest assured, if any new information surfaces, we will update this site immediately. So, keep an eye out for more!

