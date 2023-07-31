Twisted Metal Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Everything We Know

Fans of Twisted Metal are eagerly awaiting news of a second season. Currently, there is no confirmation of a second season, and Peacock, the streaming platform, might want to assess the first season’s performance before making any decisions. If a second season is greenlit, it will unlikely be announced before 2025 due to Anthony Mackie’s busy schedule.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Cast

The Twisted Metal TV series boasts an impressive cast of A-list actors. So far, the following actors are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season: Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, Will Arnett as the voice of Sweet Tooth, Richard Cabral as Loud, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Tahj Vaughans as Mike, Mike Mitchell as Stu, Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy, and Anthony Mackie as John Doe. New additions to the cast include Jason Mantzoukas, Chloe Fineman, and Michael Carollo.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Plot

As of now, the overall plot of Twisted Metal Season 2 remains unknown. In the first season, the show follows John Doe, a talkative milkman with memory loss in a post-apocalyptic world, who embarks on a crucial mission to ensure his survival. He must deliver a mysterious parcel and is accompanied by the impetuous auto thief Quiet. Along the way, they face ruthless marauders driving dangerous cars, posing a constant threat.

Related: Will There Be Barbie 2? Release Date, News, Cast and Spoilers

Peacock’s Twisted Metal Season 1 Review

Critics have praised Twisted Metal Season 1 for its absurdity, humour, and engaging story. IGN’s Matt Fowler commended the show’s dark and perverted wasteland sensibilities, while Cade Onder highlighted its well-developed characters, world-building, and well-earned laughter. The series’ unique blend of action and humour has resonated with viewers, making them eager for a second season.

Related: Alien Movie Release Date Set By Disney

Conclusion

As of now, the release date for Twisted Metal Season 2 remains uncertain. Fans anxiously await the official announcement, and the show’s distinct combination of action, humour, and intriguing characters has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on viewers’ hearts.

Related: Will There Be Insatiable Season 3?