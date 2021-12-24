Top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will release computerized glasses by the end of 2022

The new glasses will likely use a version of Apple’s M1 processors. The rumour has long been that Apple will release glasses that use augmented reality to overlay digital images over reality.

According to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Asset Management, Apple’s computerized glasses will be as powerful as its Mac computers and launch at the end of 2022.

Kuo, a Prominent Analyst of Apple

Kuo has been a reliable source of Apple product launches thanks to his extensive research into Apple’s supply chain. Since the glasses will operate without a smartphone or computer. Kuo claims the high processing power will make them stand out from competitors. According to previous reports, the glasses would require an iPhone to function.

Apple’s development of its own Mac processors is likely to be behind the latest report. Apple’s new M1 chips outperform earlier Intel processors while preserving battery life greatly.

In Apple’s new MacBook Pro, the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors deliver the latest and most powerful version of the M1 processor. According to Kuo, Apple’s glasses will also use a processor based on the M1.

Apple, however, is positioning the glasses as an iPhone accessory, not as a replacement for the iPhone. As a result, it would play nicely into Apple’s strategy of selling wearable accessories. These include gadgets such as AirPods and Apple Watches alongside its flagship product, the iPhone.

According to reports, Apple’s glasses use augmented reality, which is the overlaying of digital images on top of actual images. Augmented reality has been supported on the iPhone for several years. But computerized glasses could open up even more applications for the technology.

More than 2% of Apple’s shares fell Friday as the market slumped. So let’s see how this news affects its shares.