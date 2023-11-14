Tom Segura Net Worth: How Did This Stand-Up Comedian Make Millions?

Tom Segura’s name stands out when it comes to successful comedians in the entertainment industry. He has put in a lot of hard work over the years to get to where he is now. Starting out with nothing, Segura has built an impressive career with unwavering dedication. With sold-out shows under his belt, people are curious to know Tom Segura net worth. While many know about his main gigs, is there more to Segura’s financial picture we may need to know? Get the complete breakdown in the article below!

Tom Segura Net Worth

Tom Segura net worth is estimated around $12 million in 2023. Most of this net worth is sourced from his comedy shows. Segura has also appeared in numerous notable television series and movies that have helped increase his wealth.

Real Estate Investments

After dominating the comedy industry, he has also dipped his toes into investing in real estate. Reportedly, with his wife, Segura has acquired properties in locations like Woodland Hills, California, and the Pacific Palisades. These exquisite and expensive real estate purchases have added more value to his net worth.

In 2016, the couple acquired a Woodland Hills, California, property for $1.6 million. They listed this home for $2 million in 2020 and ended up selling it for $1.875 million. In January 2020, the couple bought a luxurious Pacific Palisades residence for $6.65 million. However, shortly after this, they decided to leave.

Reflections on Achievements

His podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, boosted his fame and expanded his fan base, significantly impacting his net worth. Moreover, Pazsitzky is also a fellow comedian, and their banter is suited to the audience’s liking. It is safe to say that this podcast secured Segura’s position in the comedy podcasts realm.

Tom Segura’s success can be gauged by his Netflix series, namely “Completely Normal,” “Disgraceful,” and “Ball Hog.” Each of them reached the right audience and continued to impress the masses. While many have recently discovered this comedic genius, Segura is not new to the industry. He has been entertaining the masses for a decade!

The main driving factor behind his net worth is his live performances, which are always popular. He has had countless sold-out tours that have made history. Segura’s humor with relatable anecdotes resonates with the people and has singlehandedly made him a fan favorite.

A Brief Overlook at His Successful Career

Segura’s early years were difficult, marked by a challenging childhood and health issues that disrupted his plans. Despite these hurdles, his uncompromising devotion to his craft encouraged him to move forward. Comedy entered his life soon after the university, with Segura simultaneously managing daytime jobs in the initial stages of his career.

Finally, in 2010, Segura’s first stand-up special was released, an hour-long stand-up album titled “Thrilled.” In 2012, he launched a second hour-long stand-up album, “White Girls With Cornrows.” Another major career breakthrough came in 2014 when Segura’s debut stand-up comedy special for Netflix, “Completely Normal,” was released. Following this success, he also released three additional Netflix stand-up specials: Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), and Mostly Stories (2016).

His acting career also took off with roles in mainstream shows and movies. Segura made his television debut in 2007 by playing himself in a ‘Live at Gotham’ episode. Fast forward three years, and he was featured in ‘Frank Advice’ as Dan Pena. Not only was this his acting debut, but he also contributed to the film’s writing.

His second appearance on an episode of “Comedy Central Presents” in 2011 was a hit. Furthermore, in a 2013 episode of “This Is Not Happening,” he made another significant television appearance.

Other acting credits of Segura include The People’s Mayor (2016), I Need You to Kill (2017), Instant Family (2018), Countdown (2019), and The Opening Act (2020).

Tom Seguara’s Bilingualism

The American comedian is fluent in both Spanish and English. His bilingualism has definitely helped him to make a name for himself! And if you are interested in keeping in touch with him, tune in to his popular podcasts.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Tom Segura net worth. Rest assured, we will try to keep you updated on the matter. So, remember to bookmark this page!

