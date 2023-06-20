TJ Holmes is a journalist and TV personality who has amassed a fortune over the years. The 45-year-old was the co-host of GMA3: What You Need to Know until 2022 and has a huge fan following, with many wondering what is TJ Holmes’ net worth. Well, here are all the answers!

TJ Holmes’ Net Worth

As of 2023, TJ Holmes’ net worth is $7 million. He is an exceptional anchor who has been in the field for a very long time. He has worked at CNN, ABC, and BET.

Moreover, during his tenure, he has been nominated for two Daytime Nominations in 2019 and 2021. In 2018, he was nominated for the News & Documentary Emmy nomination.

TJ Holmes Early Life

Born on August 19, 1977, in West Memphis, Arkansas, TJ Holmes was born with the name Loutelious Holmes, Jr. He had an older sibling and was usually referred to as T. Jr. Holmes at home. Moreover, he studied broadcast journalism at the University of Arkansas and earned a bachelor’s degree.

TJ Holmes Career

Holmes started his career in the television industry with Joplin, Missouri’s KSNF Channel 16. He went to the channel’s studio from his university campus to submit his reel and resume. The studio hired him immediately and so, he worked there as a producer, weekend anchor, and assignment reporter.

Then, in 2000, the television anchor returned to Arkansas to work at the Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV. He was the general assignment reporter here initially but within a year, he was promoted to weekend anchor. This was just the beginning and at the time, TJ Holmes’ net worth was hardly anything.

In 2003, Holmes shifted to San Francisco Bay Area’s KNTV to anchor the 5 pm news. During his tenure at the KNTV, TJ Holmes got a chance to cover some very important events such as the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and the California recall election of Governor Gray Davis.

TJ Holmes began working as a correspondent and news anchor on Saturday & Sunday mornings for CNN. In March 2010, his co-anchor Betty Nguyen left the show leaving Holmes to anchor alone. During his tenure at CNN, Holmes covered some of the biggest news events of the time including the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech and the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill. TJ quit working at CNN in 2011 and moved on to BET Networks. His last day at CNN was Christmas Day.

BET Networks welcomed TJ Holmes with open arms. The President of Music Programming and Specials for BET at the time, Stephen G. Hill, said at the time, “We are simply ecstatic to have T.J. Holmes coming to our fold. He’s been an outstanding news anchor and we look forward to working with him in a variety of new ways on BET. It’s now upon us to develop vehicles that capture his intelligence, curiosity about the world, warmth, humour, and compassion. It’s a challenge that we are happy to have.” The value of TJ Holmes’ net worth increased exponentially while he worked here. In 2012, Holmes hosted the series, “Don’t Sleep”, by BET.

In late 2012, TJ Holmes worked on MSNBC. He was the substitute anchor here and made appearances on two shows, NewsNation with Tamron Hall and Weekends with Alex Witt. TJ Holmes joined CNN once again for a short while in 2013 to cover the George Zimmerman murder trial increasing the value of TJ Holmes’ net worth.

Then, in September 2015, Holmes became a part of the ABC News family as a freelancer. Here he substituted on several shows before landing a permanent job as a co-anchor on World News Now. This increased TJ Holmes’ net worth. In September 2020, TJ Holmes landed the job of co-anchor for GMA3: What You Need to Know. However, in December 2022, Holmes and Amy Robach, the co-host of the show, were taken off air as the duo was romantically involved. While talking about the entire situation, Kim Godwin, the News President for ABC, said.” While that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and TJ off the air while we figure this out.”

Personal Life

TJ Holmes was first married to Amy Ferson, and they have two kids together, a son named Jaiden and a daughter named Brianna. Unfortunately, the couple split in 2007.

In March 2010, Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig and the duo have a daughter, Sabine. She was born in 2013. TJ Holmes separated from Marilee in August 2022.

Soon after, it was reported that TJ and co-host Amy Robach were in a relationship. Their relationship made several headlines as people were shocked by the news, and some even thought that the duo had cheated on their previous partners with each other. However, a source close to them came to their rescue and confirmed that the duo did not begin seeing each other until they had both separated from their partners. The source said, “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

He is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. He is also a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

Overall, TJ Holmes has had a fantastic career which has helped build his massive net worth.

