The Reunion: Laguna Beach Brings Lauren Conrad and the Original Cast Back Together as First Trailer Sets April Premiere

Two things make this reunion news worth caring about. First, Lauren Conrad is actually part of it, which gives the special far more weight than a nostalgia cash-in built around secondary cast members. Second, it now has a real launch date: The Reunion: Laguna Beach premieres April 10 on The Roku Channel. Roku and the production team started the latest rollout with a first trailer, while People and other outlets confirmed that the special brings back key original faces from the MTV era.

This Is Not Just Another Reality TV Throwback

A lot of reunion specials are empty. They gather familiar faces, replay old clips, force a few awkward conversations, and call it an event. This one has a better shot than most because Laguna Beach was not just another reality series. It helped define a whole era of youth-focused unscripted TV, and for many viewers, the unresolved tension between Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti was the show. The new trailer leans directly into that history instead of pretending fans only want a soft nostalgia tour.

Lauren Conrad’s Return Is the Real Hook

Let’s be blunt: without Lauren Conrad, this would be much smaller news.

She is not just one more familiar face from the cast. She is one of the main reasons Laguna Beach still means anything in pop-culture memory. The trailer and first-look coverage make clear that Conrad appears alongside Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Morgan Olsen Smith, Jason Wahler, Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith Evans, Dieter Schmitz, and others. People’s coverage also points to an emotional one-on-one between Conrad and Cavallari, which is exactly the kind of unresolved dynamic longtime viewers were always going to care about most.

The First Trailer Knows Exactly What Fans Want

The smartest thing about the first look is that it does not overcomplicate the pitch.

The trailer sells the reunion as a mix of nostalgia, regret, awkward honesty, and overdue closure. It shows tears, uneasy conversations, and a bonfire setting that clearly tries to reconnect the cast with the image of Laguna Beach that viewers still carry in their heads. That is the right move. If Roku had marketed this like a glossy victory lap, it probably would have felt fake. Instead, the trailer suggests the special is at least willing to admit that the show left emotional bruises behind.

What the Special Is Actually About

According to the available coverage, this is a two-hour special titled The Reunion: Laguna Beach, and it is framed as the first full cast reunion in roughly two decades. The cast reflects on the series, revisits old relationships and rivalries, and talks more openly about what filming the show did to their lives. Entertainment Weekly’s first-look report emphasized that the reunion is not just replaying old drama but also dealing with the “repercussions” of having their teenage years turned into television before they were old enough to really understand what that meant.

Why This One Might Actually Work

The reason this reunion has a chance is simple: enough time has passed.

When these shows try to reunite cast members too early, everyone is still performing some version of their old role. Two decades later, that gets harder to fake. The coverage around the special suggests the cast is approaching it with more reflection than chaos, even if some of the old tension is still there. That does not guarantee the reunion will be good, but it gives it a better foundation than the usual “let’s get everyone in a room and hope somebody cries” formula.

When The Reunion: Laguna Beach Comes Out

The hard news is straightforward: The Reunion: Laguna Beach premieres April 10, 2026, on The Roku Channel. The trailer is already out, and the latest push makes clear that Roku is selling this as a major nostalgia event rather than a quiet add-on for reality TV diehards.

One correction, though: it is Lauren Conrad, not “Loran Conrad.” If you publish the wrong name in the title, it makes the whole piece look careless.