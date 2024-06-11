12+ Celebrities Who Revealed Their Pregnancies On The Red Carpet In Style

Celebrities often share the news of their pregnancy with their fans as they consider them a part of their family. Some opt for a proper photo shoot to make the big announcement, such as Hailey Bieber revealed her pregnancy recently, while others announce the news in interviews or even make a red-carpet appearance in style, flaunting their baby bumps. No matter how they choose to make this announcement, it always manages to get the spotlight. Here are some of the celebrities who revealed their pregnancies on the red carpet and managed to make everyone on the internet lose their minds.

Jenna Paulette

Jenna Paulette joined the trend and announced her pregnancy on the red carpet for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2024. She wore a beautiful white plunging full-length dress and paired it with some turquoise jewelry. She decided to go for a smokey eye and a nude lip look along with sleek and straight open hair which overall gave her a goddess like look.

Hallie Ray Light McCollum

Another celebrity who announced her pregnancy at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards is Hallie Ray Light McCollum. In a beige body-fitted dress, Hallie looked beautiful. She smiled for the cameras and posed with her baby bump.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads at the 2024 Oscars as she made the red carpet for this prestigious award into her very own pregnancy reveal. The actress looked gorgeous in a Vera Wang Couture. She chose to wear a black maternity dress with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress was fitted to the hips and had a long train that trailed behind her as she moved and posed for pictures. Hudgens paired the look with a matching set of diamond earrings and a necklace from Chopard. She opted for a nude look and half up half down hairstyle.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, or should we call it a pink carpet, for the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards. She wore a stunning black dress with cutouts above her baby bump, long feathered sleeves, and feathers on the skirt. The dress had a built-in choker, which she styled with a pair of long earrings. This is Jenna’s second child, who she is expecting from Steve Kazee. The actress previously had a daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Lea Michele

In a simple yet elegant red dress, Lea Michele announced her second pregnancy to the world at the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit on April 4. The actress was all smiles as she posed with her baby bump for the cameras.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams wowed everyone on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023 as she walked with a baby bump, announcing her second pregnancy with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, by her side. The tennis star looked absolutely stunning in a Gucci monochrome outfit. She paired her look with lots and lots of pearls.

Karlie Kloss

Another celebrity who turned heads at the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023 was Karlie Kloss. The supermodel also announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in a fitted black full length dress designed by Jonathan Anderson. The theme for the year was a homage to Karl Lagerfield and Karlie did just that in her beautiful dress which was inspired by the 1983 Chanel dress created by Lagerfield. She styled the dress with pearls.

Billie Lourd

In early September 2022, Billie Lourd announced she was expecting her second child by wearing a pink sparkling minidress at the premiere of her movie Ticket to Paradise. Her Rodarte dress had pink sequins all over it and it had ruffled tulle sleeves. There was a small pink rose in the middle of the neckline. To compliment the look, Billie left her hair open and wore pink stilettos.

Jessica Brown Findlay

Jessica Brown Findlay debuted her baby bump at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. During her first red carpet appearance for the festival, she wore a white single strap dress that had a flared skirt. Throughout the pictures, Jessica held onto her baby bump. She kept her hair open for the look and paired it with some golden jewelry.

Zawe Ashton

In June 2022, Zawe Ashton announced her pregnancy on the red carpet during the premiere of Mr. Malcolm’s List. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a Sabina Bilenko couture. She wore a tan pleated gown that had crystals and beads all over it. The dress had off the shoulder cape sleeves made from a sheer fabric that gave it the extra oomph.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump during her red-carpet appearances at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. During her first red carpet of the festival, Williams wore a Chanel sleeveless, empire-waist dress. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a scalloped hem, and was covered in sequins from top to bottom. She styled the dress with a diamond necklace and ring.

Sophie Turner

Joining the list of celebrities who revealed their pregnancies on the red carpet is Sophie Turner. She shocked everyone at the MET Gala red carpet in 2022 as she wore a Louis Vuitton black gown and styled it with a baby bump. Her dress was long-sleeved, semi-sheer, and had silver studs across it. This was Sophie’s second pregnancy with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively does not shy down when it comes to making bold choices on the red carpet. She has revealed two of her pregnancies on the red carpet wearing gorgeous dresses.

In 2019, Blake Lively made her first appearance on the red carpet with a baby bump as she was expecting her third child, Betty. This was at Ryan’s movie premiere for Detective Pikachu, and Blake pretty much stole the show with a glowing face and a beautiful yellow midi dress. It was designed by Retrofête and featured sequins, a sweetheart neckline, and spaghetti straps with a slit on the side. She paired the outfit with a matching belt, some accessories, and stilettos.

In 2022, Blake announced to the world that she was expecting her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the red carpet for Forbes 2022 Power Women’s Summit. She wore a short, long-sleeved sequined Valentino dress. The dress was sheer except for the rows of sequins that made Blake sparkle on the red carpet. She paired the look with a white scarf, matching headband, and platform heels. In terms of accessories, she wore hoop earrings and a few rings.

Jodie Whittaker

The Doctor Who star, Jodie Whittaker, announced her pregnancy on the red carpet in February 2022 when she attended the Brit Awards 2022. She was dressed in a custom-made dress by British designer Cimone. The mini dress was loose-fitted and had a high neckline, which had orange beads all over it, and sheer balloon sleeves, which had white beads spread on it. She styled the dress with some gorgeous earrings and rings and a dice-shaped purse. She paired her overall look with black platform heels and a ponytail. While posing for the paps, she decided to keep her hand on her belly, making it official to the world that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Christian Contreras.