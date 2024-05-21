Hailey Bieber Pregnant: Baby Bump Photos Revealed

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news is sending fans into a frenzy. The couple’s every move is being watched for any signs of updates. Here is what has happened since the announcement first came out.

Hailey Bieber Pregnant Pictures

Since Hailey Bieber’s announcement on May 9 that she is pregnant, the model has changed her dressing style and is proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Recently, the 30–year–old singer was seen with his 27-year-old wife. They attended Billie’s listening party at Los Angeles‘ Kia Forum on May 16. The young singer performed her latest album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The parents-to-be wore stylish, color-coordinated outfits for the event.

Hailey, the founder of Rhode Beauty, donned navy athletic shorts and a cropped white tee that accentuated her baby bump, paired with a black, red, and white leather racing jacket. She completed her look with a red baseball cap and black loafers. Justin complemented her in oversized navy cargo pants, a red and plaid sweatshirt, and a black beanie.

The couple, soon-to-be parents, appeared to enjoy their pregnancy while maintaining their usual social lifestyle.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnant pictures can also be seen on her social media, where she sometimes flaunts her baby bump. One of them includes this:

Rumor has it that Hailey and Justin Bieber have already thought of a baby name, but they are still keeping it under wraps. Seems like the couple shall only disclose it after the birth when they formally introduce the child to the world. Similarly, the gender of the baby is also not disclosed yet.

Similarly, Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy news came out in May when she was six months pregnant. The exact due date is not known, but her delivery is expected sometime in August. Only time will tell how it goes, but for now, the couple seems to be happier than ever with the new transition in their lives.

Hailey Bieber Pregnant – Shares her Cravings in a Recent Instagram Story

It looks like the couple is not keeping the pregnancy a secret anymore. Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy news broke out more than a week ago. Since then, she has been flaunting the bump, thoroughly enjoying this new phase of her life.

Recently, Hailey shared a picture of a pickle with egg salad and hot sauce on her Instagram Story.

“This is my current obsession,” she captioned the photo. “Egg salad on a pickle with hot sauce.”

Hailey Bieber said it was her biggest craving recently. She seems pretty open to sharing the pregnancy experience with her 52.2 million followers. Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news was revealed after six months in. Hence, fans and fraternity members are overjoyed with the tint insights into this new transitional phase of her life. Although the Rhode business owner acknowledged that it was very difficult for her to keep the Hailey Bieber Pregnant news a secret. She candidly discussed this and said

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement. Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

She also shared, “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true.”

Hailey Bieber Pregnant After Years of Trying for a Baby

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month. On May 9, Justin Bieber shared photos and videos on Instagram where Hailey is seen cradling her growing baby bump.

In an interview, Hailey expressed her desire to have a child with Justin.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she admitted, noting that living in the public eye would add an extra challenge.

“It’s already hard enough hearing people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine dealing with comments about a child. We can only do our best to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The couple has been scrutinized since the day the news of their dating came out. Fans speculated that they were having marital issues for the two didn’t have children, despite expressing the desire to start a family.

The reason for the delay in Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy news remains unknown, but now that it has finally happened, the couple seems to be enjoying every bit of it.