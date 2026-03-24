The Punisher: One Last Kill Finally Has a Disney+ Release Date

Marvel has finally put a date on Frank Castle’s return. A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 12, 2026, with Jon Bernthal back as the Punisher. Marvel confirmed the date on March 24 and released a teaser poster alongside the announcement.

Marvel Confirms the Date

The announcement itself is straightforward. Marvel says Bernthal unveiled the teaser poster and release date on Instagram, and the studio’s official site confirms that One Last Kill arrives on Disney+ on May 12. At this stage, Marvel has not shared a full trailer or a detailed plot summary, so the release date is the main news.

Jon Bernthal Returns as Frank Castle

That is the part fans will care about most. Bernthal’s version of Frank Castle has had a stronger hold on viewers than a lot of Marvel’s more polished characters, mostly because he never felt softened to fit a broader corporate image. He played Frank as angry, damaged, and hard to like in the right way, which is exactly why people responded to him. Marvel’s update confirms that this project is another return for Bernthal after his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again last year.

It’s a Special Presentation

Marvel is not describing this as a full series. The official title makes that clear: it is “A Marvel Television Special Presentation.” That means this is being framed as a one-off event rather than a standard multi-episode season. For a character like Frank Castle, that may actually help. Punisher stories usually work better when they are tight, direct, and not stretched past the point of tension. The format is confirmed; whether it helps the story is still just a reasonable inference.

What Fans Are Waiting to See

The release date answers one question, but not the bigger one. Fans still do not know how far Marvel is willing to go with the tone of this special. With the Punisher, that matters more than almost anything else. If the story feels too safe, too cleaned up, or too careful, the character loses what makes him worth watching in the first place.

So for now, the real update is simple: Frank Castle is back on May 12, 2026. That is enough to get attention. Whether The Punisher: One Last Kill turns out to be more than a strong title and a good poster is what people will be waiting to find out.