The Kardashians Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The Kardashian-Jenner family, renowned for their media presence, is poised to return to television screens with the upcoming fourth season of their reality show. The anticipation surrounding the new season has been fueled by the show’s early renewal up to season 6, even before the third season’s premiere in May 2023, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. With the conclusion of season 3, viewers are now eager to learn about the premiere date and details of The Kardashians season 4.

According to information from What’s on Disney Plus, The Kardashians season 4 is set to debut on Hulu and Disney Plus on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Disney Plus officially made this announcement on July 27, 2023. The streaming service unveiled the news and described the series: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.”

For those interested in catching up on the earlier seasons (1 to 3) of The Kardashians, these episodes are available on Disney Plus. Access to this content requires a subscription to Disney Plus, with options priced at £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year.

Related: Will There Be Barbie 2? Release Date, News, Cast and Spoilers

The Expected Cast

Although an official cast list has yet to be disclosed, it is widely anticipated that the core members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be featured prominently. This includes the well-known sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The involvement of their mother and manager, Kris Jenner, is also expected, along with her partner Corey Gamble, who has been with her for nine years.

According to Radio Times, additional cast members may include Kourtney’s current husband, musician Travis Barker, and her previous partner and father of her children, Scott Disick.

Related: Alien Movie Release Date Set By Disney

Anticipated Content

With drama being a hallmark of the series, viewers can expect events to unfold dramatically within the Kardashian-Jenner family in the upcoming season. The show may delve into Kim Kardashian’s recent experience in acting, particularly her role in American Horror Story: Delicate (as reported by Collider). Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement to Travis Barker during one of his performances could also feature prominently.

Recent developments, such as Kylie’s reported reconnection with former best friend Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, could potentially be explored in The Kardashians season 4. The show might delve into the romantic lives of the sisters as well, including Kendall’s rumoured relationship with rapper Bad Bunny and Kylie’s alleged involvement with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Related: Will There Be Insatiable Season 3?

Awaiting the Trailer

Although a full trailer for The Kardashians season 4 has not been released yet, Hulu did offer a first-look teaser trailer while unveiling the release date for the new season. As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes, the teaser hints at the captivating narratives and dynamics that have made the Kardashian-Jenner family a cultural phenomenon.

With September 28 approaching, viewers are counting down to the return of The Kardashians and the insights it will offer into the lives of this influential and captivating family.