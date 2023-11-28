The Division Heartland Receives Rating, Indicating Potential Early 2024 Launch

The ratings for The Division Heartland suggest a launch is on the horizon. Yet, considering Ubisoft’s occasional game delays without clear reasons, confidence in an immediate release remains uncertain. Regardless of potential delays, let’s discuss the game’s likely release.

Release Window for The Division Heartland

Given Ubisoft’s upcoming Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartlands rating on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website (Taiwanese Rating Board), this rating surge indicates that gamers might receive the game in 2024. Similarly, we got an ESRB rating for the game in 2022; however, plenty of time has passed since then.

Even though we have scarce information about its release date, there is nothing to be worried about, as in April 2023, Ubisoft officially updated the anxious fans about the game’s development. This confirms that Ubisoft has no plans to abandon it! Along with this announcement came a cinematic trailer and a detailed video explaining the intricacies of its gameplay.

Although ratings often imply a game is nearing release, they do not necessarily indicate the developers have finished their work. Therefore, it is advisable not to set high expectations based solely on the rating.

As the game has been subjected to several unprecedented delays, we have seen multiple leaks regarding the game. One major leak came in 2022 when around 40 minutes of gameplay was leaked online! Shortly after, it was confirmed that The Division Heartland had entered the closed beta stage in October 2022.

Little Information About the Gameplay

Moreover, the game was first revealed publicly in May 2021 as a famous Tom Clancy franchise spin-off. Although set to explore a different story, it was supposed to be based on the same The Division Universe. According to the official synopsis, The Division Heartland is a free-to-play action shooter game in the mysterious town of Silver Creek, where players engage in player-versus-environment and player-versus-player challenges.

Well, this ends our coverage of The Division Heartland. Rest assured, we will keep you updated with any new related information. So, keep an eye out for more!

