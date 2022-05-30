The Circle Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Created by Motion Content Group & Studio Lambert, The Circle is a reality series premiering on Netflix. Season 4 just came to an end, and viewers are already looking forward to The Circle Season 5 so that they witness new influencers making their way to the top of the competition.

It feels like just yesterday; the American social experiment began with new contestants who competed with each other to get the highest ratings and win the grand prize. Now, with season 4 ending and a new contestant to claim the throne, everyone is impatiently waiting for The Circle season 5. After all, it was already renewed with season 4 back in the summer before season 3 even aired.

So, what details about the latest season have been shared? Do we have a release date confirmed? Everything you need to know about The Circle season 5 is mentioned below!

The Circle Season 5 Release Date

The official release date for The Circle season 5 is not here yet. The fourth season has just recently ended on Netflix, so we can confirm that the next season won’t be released in another couple of months.

Moreover, The Circle has failed to follow a proper schedule for the release date of its seasons, as the first three seasons had a gap of at least a year between them. Season 3 and 4, however, only had a gap of 8 months. But since seasons 4 and 5 were renewed together, chances are there will be an eight-month gap between the two as well, meaning viewers can expect The Circle season 5 to release by January or February 2023.

The Circle Season 5 Cast

We still do not know who will be featured in the latest season of The Circle besides the host Michelle Buteau. Although what we do know for sure is that the cast members have already been selected. This is because all the applications applying for the new season of The Circle came to a halt in October 2021. However, it’s not like the producers are planning to share this list anytime soon. After all, the cast list for season 4 was released just a week before the actual season premiered on Netflix, and the same will probably happen for the fifth season as well.

Moreover, even though we do not know the names of the people who will be appearing in The Circle season 5, we are sure they are going to have great personalities. They will also be their true selves, as this is one of the main criteria while selecting a contestant. The host for the Netflix series said in 2020:

“Every time I talk to Studio Lambert and Netflix, they are really just into people who are themselves, really themselves.”

The Circle Season 5 Plot

Even though the filming for season 5 has ended, everything about it is being kept under wraps, from who will feature in it to what will happen in it. But one thing’s for sure this season will be even better than the previous seasons. We are sure the creators will come up with great plot twists and activities for the contestants that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Furthermore, the season will also feature lots of catfishing, drama, and fun. Just like in the previous four seasons, each contestant will move into the famous building and stay away from each other. No contestant will know any information about the other contestant, and will learn more about each other via texting on an app. This means a contestant can pretend to be whoever they want and however they want to become popular. Then, when the time comes, each contestant will have to vote for people according to their liking of them. Whoever gets the highest ratings gets to be the influencer and enjoy some benefits, whereas whoever ends up with the lowest ratings will have to bid goodbye to the show and will be blocked. This process will continue until the end, and the winner will also be chosen like this. This winner will not only win the title as the winner of The Circle Season 5 but will also win a grand prize to take home.

The Circle Season 4 Winner

The last episode of season 4 aired on May 25, 2022, and it showed Frank Grimsley, a therapist as well as a plus-sized fashionista, become the winner of The Circle Season 4. Not only did he win the title as a winner, but he also got to take home a huge amount of $150,000. Wow!

But Grimsley deserved every bit of his success as he stayed true to himself and made genuine friends. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grimsley shared what he will be doing with his grand prize. He said:

“Well, I owe a lot of people money, so I will be definitely paying some people back. [laughs] I might do a little splurge here and there. I might get me a little vacation, a little bag, but really just trying to save and invest. I want to make this money work for me for the rest of my life, because I may not win $150,000 ever again.”

Trailer

No official teaser or trailer has been shared until now. And it will probably be released just a couple of days before the actual season premieres. The trailer will give viewers a glimpse of the new contestants or the drama that they can expect in The Circle season 5.

