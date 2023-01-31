Taika Waititi Net Worth: How He Achieved a Net Worth of Millions?

The famous New Zealand director, writer, and actor Taika Waititi net worth is $14 million. He has been working in the entertainment industry since 1999 and has directed some of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Taika Waititi net worth

Waititi has managed to build a fortune over the years. He began his career by acting and then moved towards writing scripts and directing. Today, Taika Waititi net worth is a massive amount of 14 million dollars.

The millionaire has built this net worth with hard work and successful movies and tv shows. His blockbuster Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok alone managed to gross $854 million at the box office.

Taika Waititi Early Life

Born on August 16, 1975, Taika Waititi was named Taika David Cohen as a baby. He lived in Raukokore, New Zealand. His parents split up when he was young, and he went on to live with his mother, Robin Cohen.

He studied at Onslow College and later enrolled at Victoria University of Wellington. Waititi received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1997. According to him, he is a Polynesian Jew as he grew up as half Jewish and half Maori.

Taika Waititi Career

Waititi started off his career by acting in the movie, Scarfies in 1999. He then appeared in another film, Snakeskin, in 2001. The New Zealander made his tv show debut in 2002 with the TV series, The Strip. Taika went on to work in The Tribe, Revelations, and Freaky.

The famous New Zealand director then wrote and directed a short film, John and Pogo, in 2002. He even worked on Two Cars, One Night, Tama Tū, and What We Do in the Shadows: Interviews with Some Vampires. Taika Waititi’s first-ever feature film, Eagle vs. Shark, starring Jemaine Clement released in 2007. Waititi also made an appearance himself in the film as Gordon. This helped contribute a lot to Taika Waititi net worth.

Then, in 2010, Waititi’s second feature film, Boy, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie was a success and earned him a nomination for Grand Jury Prize. During this time, Waititi continued to act as well and played the role of Thomas Kalmaku in Green Lantern. In 2014, the famous New Zealand actor starred and directed a vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows. It performed very well and won many awards. It inspired an American spin-off tv series of the same name and a New Zealand series titled Wellington Paranormal.

Over the years, Waititi has worked on several other projects that have helped build Taika Waititi net worth. But the most notable one includes Thor: Ragnarok. He directed the movie, and it ended up being 2017’s ninth-highest-grossing film. Another great hit by Taika is Jojo Rabbit, a movie he wrote, directed, and produced. Jojo Rabbit also won him his first-ever Oscar. He also signed to direct and write Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in 2022. This movie increased Taika Waititi net worth by millions.

Taika Waititi Personal Life

Previously, Taika was married to filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley. The duo said “I do” in 2011 and even have two daughters, Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu, together. They have even worked together on many projects. The most well-known projects on which the pair have worked together include What We Do in the Shadows” and “Jojo Rabbit.” The couple parted ways later on in 2018. However, neither of them has shared the reason for their divorce.

Then, Taika Waititi began dating famous British singer Rita Ora in March 2021. The couple has never been shy about PDA. Although, they usually avoid talking about their relationship in interviews. The couple became engaged in June 2022 and tied the knot two months later. Rita spoke about her feelings for Waititi in a podcast with Jaime Winstone. She said:

‘I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen! But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it, and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale, and that’s what I grew up loving.’

The couple is currently thrilled to live together and enjoy life as a married couple. Furthermore, Taika Waititi net worth is less than that of his wife, Rita Ora.

Awards and Nominations

Taika Waititi has come a long way since he began his career. The famous New Zealander has been nominated for three Academy Awards. He managed to even win an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” in 2020. Jojo Rabbit has also helped Taika win the BAFTA Awards, AACTA International Awards, Hollywood Critics Association, Online Association of Female Film Critics, and Writers Guild of America. Also, he earned a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, thanks to the film. Additionally, Jojo Rabbit has won awards at the Leeds International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Aspen Filmfest, and CinEuphoria Awards.

Moreover, he has also bagged two Primetime Emmy nominations for What We Do in the Shadows and The Mandalorian. Not only this, but he has also won five New Zealand Film and TV Awards. These are not all of Taika Waititi’s achievements but only some.

The 47-year-old is working on lots more projects. These days, he is expected to work on two animated series for Netflix. Both series are based on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” It is also that one of the series will focus on the Oompa-Loompas. Hence, it looks like Taika Waititi net worth will only increase more in the upcoming years.