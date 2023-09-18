Sweet Reincarnation Season 2: What We Know So Far

It’s been quite some time since we saw Shinichi Izumi in his natural element, and it’s fair to say that the anime lovers’ community is craving more zombie content. If you happen to be one of those eagerly awaiting, we’ve got some updates about Parasyte The Maxim Season 2. The initial season garnered worldwide acclaim upon its Netflix debut, and with an impressive audience waiting for a follow-up, speculations have started gaining attention. Keep reading to discover more about the potential second season.

There Is No Renewal News About Parasyte The Maxim Season 2

Parasyte The Maxim Season 2 was never renewed! Despite the global popularity, the concerned production house has not given the second season any importance. And this makes your answer clear; chances are high that there might never be a second season. And here’s the proof!

If we go deep into the lore, the first season came out 7 years ago. If the creators had any intention of renewing the series, they must have mentioned it during that duration. However, this radio silence has crushed all our dreams of a second season.

Madhouse Studio was responsible for the first 24 episodes that rolled out in the only existing season of the anime. This is a reputable production company. However, they’re not popular for sequels. This fact is evident from their previous single-season anime, including Blue Lagoon, Death Note, One Punch Man, and Perfect Blue.

Parasyte The Maxim Season 1’s Ending Did Not Leave Space For A Sequel To Follow

The season finale of Parasyte the Maxim made it crystal clear that there will likely be no season 2. This is because it securely tied the loose ends together, meaning the first season ended on a conclusive note. Hence, whatever ideas available regarding Parasyte The Maxim Season 2 are nothing more than mere ideas.

As the characters have reached their desired endings and the conflict has been resolved, Parasyte The Maxim Season 2 will add no value to the franchise. Regardless of the season finale being unpopular among some fans, Studio Madhouse won’t renew the anime, as it will be a big gamble! The lack of source material is another disappointing fact for the fans to digest.

Here’s a little background of the anime to make you grasp the situation better.

The story was quite popular even before the anime came into existence. Originally written by Hitoshi Iwaaki, it first came into being in 1988! He wrote 10 volumes, which are equivalent to 64 chapters. And the anime’s episodes have extensively covered every single chapter! Hence, another reason for no positive response toward the anime is the lack of content.

However, after the text garnered attention, a spin-off was presented to the public. It was none other than Parasyte Reversi. However, the unfortunate part is that it consists of only 8 volumes, which is insufficient for the plot of a full-fledged season.

After carefully analyzing the aforementioned discussions, it is not wise to wait for a second season with severely low chances of happening. Therefore, consider this as a sign to watch some similar anime! Or you could always rewatch the existing episodes of Parasyte the Maxim on Crunchyroll.

That was everything you needed to know about Parasyte The Maxim Season 2. If additional information surfaces soon, we’ll immediately add it to this site. So, don’t forget to tune in for more!

