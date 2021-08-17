Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Releasing in 2022?

Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good romantic show about three best friends who juggle between opening a new business, relationships, and family all in a picturesque town Serenity situated in South Carolina. The show’s first season aired in May 2020 on Netflix. And it immediately became a hit. In fact, it stayed in the top 10 series on Netflix both in the US and UK for weeks. Moreover, when viewers reached the end of season 1, they were surprised to look at the cliffhanger, a big car crash. This obviously has made them anticipate Sweet Magnolias Season 2 even more. And so, here is everything about the upcoming season 2.

The show is based on novels by Sherryl Wood. There are 11 of these novels. This means that there is a lot of content available for the show to expand and have numerous seasons. In fact, the showrunner for Sweet Magnolias, Sheryl Anderson, plans to take the tv series for up to 10 seasons. But the main question, for now, is when is Sweet Magnolias season 2 releasing? And most importantly what will be the plot? All your questions have been answered below!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

The show has been officially renewed. The announcement was made just 2 months after season 1 made its way to Netflix on July 23, 2020.

Then, in October 2020, Sheryl Woods, announced that filming for season 2 will begin in 2021. She stated the following on Twitter:

“Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season two of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned.”

Filming began in early April 2021. And since then, the cast has shared many pictures on their Instagram pages from the sets of Sweet Magnolias in Georgia.

With everything going on smoothly, we predict that season 2 will release on Netflix in early 2022.

Plot

Season 2 will be full of new plot twists and turns. It will also be the answer to lots of questions that viewers have had since season 1 ended.

First of all, season 2 will tie the loose ends of season 1. And let viewers know who was with Kyle in the car accident. They will also find out if Kyle and the other passenger survive the car accident.

The much anticipated season will also answer the questions of the fans regarding Isaac’s parents. This will obviously be interesting to watch. Furthermore, Maddie and Coach Cal’s relationship will also be explored more. Viewers will also get to witness what happens between Maddie and Bill, especially after his confession before Kyle’s accident. Overall, it’s going to be a season we won’t forget for a long time.

Talking about the plot for season 2, JoAnna Garcia Swisher aka Maddie said:

“Last year, you really got to know the characters and laid out the stories and we really dug into the meat and the potatoes of the three [women], where we are in our lives. Well, this year it’s like, ‘Honey, we’re juggling. All of us are juggling.’ There’s a few more storylines happening to each of us.”

This clearly means we will be seeing our favorite three ladies (Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen) take on new challenges. We will see their friendship grow even stronger. And also get a chance to understand them as individuals much better.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Many members from season 1 will be returning for the upcoming season 2.

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Carson Rowland as Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie (Dana Sue’s estranged husband)

Chris Klein as Bill (Maddie’s ex-husband)

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Logan Allen as Kyle

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley (sous chef at Sullivan’s Restaurant)

There will definitely be new additions to this list. However, they haven’t been revealed yet. Although, this is what Anderson said about the new cast members for season 2:

“We certainly have some great thoughts about the new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer

Filming for the new season just ended in mid-July 2021. And since post-production takes a couple of months, the trailer for season 2 won’t be releasing anytime soon. According to us, it will be released at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. However, viewers can until then watch season 1 again.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will season 2 have?

Season 2 will have 10 episodes just like season 1 with a run time between 43 to 52 minutes. This was made official by the writers of Sweet Magnolias who stated the following on their Twitter:

Has the filming ended for season 2?

Yes, the filming for season 2 ended in mid-July 2021. This was confirmed by the cast of the hit series.