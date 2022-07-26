Stranger Things Season 5 – The Writing Begins

Stranger Things is the most talked about show in the world and has more or less left a huge global impact that can’t be overstated. The whole series unlocked new untold stories that made the fans yearn for more with every episode. This, as a result, makes Stranger Things Season 5 the most anticipated show at the moment!

However, one might find it baffling to know that the Duffer brothers were not very confident that anyone would ever want to watch their show in the first place:

There was pressure going into Season 1, too. We were just worried no one was going to watch it.

Shocked? Well, we were shocked to hear that too.

Their fear of failure in the story arc of what was going to be one of the top-notch shows shortly stun the whole fandom. Yet, that said intense storyline compelled us to keep coming back to watch every episode. And the very same reason, as its consequence, has also attracted the whole world’s attention to the Season Finale.

Curious to know more about what the entire creative team of Stranger Things is cooking up for Season 5? No need to worry. We have dug up all the details for you.

Story Arc for Stranger Things Season 5:

In an open letter released by the Duffer brothers in February 2022, they revealed on their own accord that they had already mapped out the whole show a long time ago:

Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

They further stated that Season 4 is actually “the beginning of the end” and elaborated that:

With nine scripts, over eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

Which evidently insinuates that we are in for a roller coaster ride in the Stranger Things Season 5. As we have now come more close to the inevitable “end”.

Time Gap between Season 4 and Season 5 of Stranger Things:

The duo entailed that the time gap between both seasons wouldn’t be like the previous one. This means we’ll be soon getting our hands on new content on Stranger Things from the Duffer brothers:

The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.

We know that the twin brothers split the fourth season into two parts mainly because they didn’t want to keep their audience waiting. Thus, we can also presume that they won’t make us wait now. Especially when there’s “less to ramp up” in the fifth season:

The only reason we don’t expect it to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery.

Matt Duffer further shared his insight in one his interview that:

Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.

Stranger Things Finale Ending:

Season 5 is already building a lot of tension in the air before even being released in the first place. The phrase “suspense is killing me” is an understatement compared to the toe-curling anticipation that the whole fandom is feeling right now.

Ross Duffer put more fuel to this burning fire. As he lightheartedly disclosed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will have “like, eight endings.”

And to make the wait even more overbearing, Matt Duffer further teased the audience by suggesting that:

We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5 hour episode.

STRANGER THINGS SPIN OFF?

Interestingly enough, the Duffer brothers have often suggested that the enticing yet brutal world of Stranger Things would not end with the finale. To put it simply, there’s more to it folks!

During Ross Duffer’s interview with Variety, he hinted that they are developing a “version” in “parallel” to the Stranger Things Season 5: