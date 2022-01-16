Stalker 2 Release Date Slipped to December 2022

‘GSC Game World postponed the release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl from April 28 to December 8’.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is an action, adventure first-person-shooter role-playing game series. It is an acronym for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers. Developed by GSC Game World, Ukraine, the game was first released on 20 March 2007.

Game events take place in The gameplay that takes place in the world’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine (the alternative world’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone). It focuses on a sudden mishappening that began affecting the Exclusive Zone, which changes the whole environment process in the territory.

The first game titled Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl received a positive response from gamers and later two updates on the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat in 2008, and 2009 respectively.

After a waiting period of more than a decade now, Stalker 2 is finally going to premiere. Let us see the latest updates in Stalker 2:Heart of Chernobyl. Be with us till the end of the article to get all the updates.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernoby: Release Date

The fans of the Stalker game have waited for the game since 2009. GSC Game World had announced Stalker 2 in 2010 and scheduled its release in 2012. However, owing to some difficulty, the studio canceled Stalker to the disappointment of fans.

However, the studio announced the development of Stalker 2 once again in 2018 via Facebook Post with a post on the Cossacks 3. The game was supposed to release on April 28, 2021. However, now, the game is delayed.

The reason for the delay is the expectation of the GSC Game World. It will take more time to polish and fix the game. Stalker 2 is the biggest project of the GSC Game World Studio, so they need more time to make it perfect and give a fan a smooth and fascinating experience.

Now, the game is set to release on 8 December 2022. We hope, the production of the game finishes on time so there will not any further delay in the release of the game.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl: Game Play and Storyline

Like the first part, Staker 2 also explores the event after a catastrophe, however, this time, the catastrophe will be one of the biggest ones to date.

The zone will inhibit the monsters and faction who will interact with each other. The game will control the life in the game as well as the environment. This introduced quality will make the game ever-changing and the players will get more surprises and challenges.

Each activity will not only impact the present but also the future of the game. The changes will constantly happen irrespective of whether you are around or not.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl: Availability on Consoles

GSC Game World Studio has officially announced that the Stalker 2 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and PC

Stalker 2: PC Specification

After numerous changes, now we have some clarity regarding the preliminary specs which a gamer needs to have in one’s PC.

Minimum System Requirement

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/ AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

Recommended System Requirement

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl: Gameplay Trailer

The studio has released numerous trailers from time to time. However, the latest five minutes of adventures gameplay trailer premiered in June 2021. You can watch the trailer here.