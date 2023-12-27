Sonic 3: Essential Guide – Release Date, Cast, and Key Information to Know

In August 2022, Sonic enthusiasts received significant news about the development of the third installment in the franchise. Now, we have exciting details about a key character in the upcoming film—Shadow the Hedgehog. So, we are here to provide you with all the relevant information. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it!

Sonic 3: Release in 2024

Sonic 3 will be gracing theaters on December 20, 2024. Paramount Pictures will distribute it in the United States. Moreover, before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 even hit theaters in February 2022, Viacom CBS announced plans for a third movie at their investor event. The filming for Sonic 3 began in September 2023 in London, England, and was also filmed in Norway, Japan, and Los Angeles.

Related: The Pokemon Concierge Series Will Be Released in December on Netflix

The production was initially slated to commence earlier, but unforeseen inconveniences arose due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Consequently, the parts without actors were shot first. Full-fledged production for the movie, including the involvement of actual actors, began in November. The occasion was commemorated with a teaser image featuring Shadow the Hedgehog’s stand-in statue. Shadow’s character was teased as Sonic’s new villain. Despite only revealing his shoes, the hype has already been created.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Unravelling the Cast

While the movie’s plot still needs to unfold, we already have substantial information about the cast members. The voice cast members of Sonic 3 include:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

On the other hand, the live-action cast entails:

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Related: Sweet Tooth Is Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Moreover, Another hit character from the original franchise, Shadow the Hedgehog, is set to join the upcoming chapter.

Sonic 3 will be directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The franchise, sourced from Sega’s video games, has seen considerable success since its inception. The previous movie in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, achieved remarkable success at the box office.

Well, this ends our coverage of Sonic 3. If more information surfaces soon, we will update this site immediately.

Related: Chicago Fire Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and Everything We Know