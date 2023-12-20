Sweet Tooth Is Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

The deer-human hybrid, Gus, has taken the fandom by storm! His popularity surged even more after the second season premiered. Here is some exciting news: Netflix has given the Sweet Tooth team a positive sign to dive into work. Adapted from Jeff Lemire’s popular comic book of the same name, Sweet Tooth is the perfect series to binge on Netflix. Let’s get to know what the streaming platform is bringing for us.

Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for a third season. That is not it; the bittersweet part of this news is that Season 3 will mark the end of Gus’s story. There will not be any more seasons beyond this one.

Despite its renewal news, we still do not have the exact release date for the upcoming chapter. But the third season will be released in 2024. So, we are set to dive into Alaska for one final time over eight episodes.

The news of renewal did not just bring joy to the viewers; the cast seemed equally excited. In an adorable video on Twitter, Convery announced the news by saying, “Sweet Tooth is coming back for season 3. We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus’s story, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.” Also, Nonso Anozie, who plays Jepp, the former football ace, exclaimed, “Season 3!” The video ends by teasing that season 3 will be “coming soon.“

The colorful post-apocalyptic series previously concluded with Gus, Jepperd, Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) embarking on a journey to icy Alaska. Every character has their own tale and struggles with their respective challenges. And this aspect encapsulates the beauty of Sweet Tooth. Since Gus is the main character here, they are delving into the show through his perspective. Moreover, Sweet Tooth Season 3 will be an Arctic story.

Furthermore, new characters will be introduced in Sweet Tooth Season 3. Cara Gee as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka will join the spectacular cast of Sweet Tooth Season 3! They are featured as series regulars; hence, their characters will add meaning to the plot.

Rosalind Chao’s Zhang, the remaining member of the Three, and Amy Seimetz’s Birdie, Gus’ mother, are also series regulars now. And, of course, the rest of the cast is bound to return. The central cast includes:

Christian Convery as Gus

Nonso Anozie as Jepp

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Josh Brolin as Narrator

On the other hand, Johnny will not return, as he was visibly murdered in the second season. Similarly, Aimee Eden and Roy both did not survive since they tragically passed away in season 2. Mickle remembered kind-hearted Aimee Eden in these words: “Aimee, who already had the Sick when she mustered up the strength to take part in the final battle at Yellowstone, eventually died from the virus.”

Well, this ends our coverage of Sweet Tooth Season 3. Stay connected for more updates.

