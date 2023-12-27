Chicago Fire Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and Everything We Know

Chicago Fire Season 12 is confirmed to join the successful lineup of the franchise. Our firefighters are gearing up to save lives once again, and undoubtedly, more drama is waiting to be uncovered. With that being said, let’s dive right into the details!

Chicago Fire Season 12 will premiere on January 17, 2024, on NBC, while episodes will stream on Peacock the following day. Interestingly, the renewal announcement for the 12th season came before the eleventh season even ended, highlighting NBC’s trust in the franchise. The show was supposed to come out earlier, but the schedule got affected due to the SAG AFTRA strikes.

As usual, catch the new episodes on Wednesdays at 10/9c, between “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” episodes. If this schedule does not align with your routine, you can catch them on Peacock the next day. In addition, Peacock’s subscription costs $5.99 with ads and $11.99 without ads. So, sort it out before the 12th season goes on air.

Changes in Season 12

The majority of the cast will return in Chicago Fire Season 12. However, there are still slight changes.

Kara Killmer, known for her role as Sylvie Brett in “Chicago Fire,” will leave the show after its 12th season. While she will appear in the first part of the season, the exact number of episodes she will appear in has yet to be decided. Killmer has been part of the NBC series since joining the franchise for Season 3 back in 2014, featuring 193 episodes. Also, she has made recurring appearances in the spinoffs “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”

Alberto Rosende, who plays firefighter Blake Gallow, will also leave the show after the first episode of the advancing season. However, the reason for his departure is currently unknown.

Furthermore, after his break, the cast will soon welcome Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. Also, How to Get Away with Murder’s alum Rome Flynn is set to star as Jake Gibson. This character is described as a confident ex-boxer who is concealing his dark past. The second episode of the 12th season will mark his debut as a recurring guest actor.

Other than these changes, the following cast members will return:

David Eigenberg ( Garfield ) as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso ( Man of Steel ) as Joe Cruz

Daniel Kyri ( The T ) as Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith ( FBI ) as Violet Mikami

Miranda Rae Mayo ( True Detective ) as Lt. Stella Kidd

Eamonn Walker ( Oz ) as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden

Chicago Fire Season 12 Plot

The first episode will explore Brett’s sudden departure, and its circumstances are currently unknown.

In the last season, we witnessed Mouch facing a life-threatening situation after being brutally shot. His fate is up in the air, indicating that the upcoming 12th season has much to address. With the departure of two main characters, the impact of their absence on the show is yet to be revealed.

While the two characters are bidding farewell, there is a silver lining as Severide returns to the scene. Given the nature of the Chicago Fire, each episode introduces a new, gripping story. What are your theories about the overarching story of the 12th season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The Teaser Trailer

Chicago Fire season 12 teaser trailer was released on December 11, 2023, which revealed the release date at the start of the clip. Now, we have only a 30-second-long teaser for the 12th season to ease the series’ followers. Make sure to stream it.

Well, this ends our coverage of Chicago Fire Season 12. If more information surfaces shortly, we will update this site immediately!

