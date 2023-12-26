Fool Me Once Season 1: Streaming Guide for Episodes 1-8 – Where and How to Watch Online

Harlan Coben’s “Fool Me Once Season 1” unfolds the intriguing story of Maya Stern, navigating the aftermath of her husband Joe’s brutal murder. She installs a camera to stay vigilant in her baby’s room, which leads to a shocking revelation. In one of the camera recordings, a familiar face appears, and to Maya’s astonishment, it turns out to be none other than her husband, who was thought to be dead. The narrative intertwines with another murder case, spanning eight episodes. Now, for a step-by-step guide on how and where to stream these episodes, let’s dive in!

The Fool Me Once Season 1, with episodes 1 to 8, will be released on January 1, 2024. However, the streaming giant, Netflix, has yet to specify a release time for the episodes of the series.

Where Can You Watch Fool Me Once Season 1?

To stream the upcoming series’ brand-new episodes, you must subscribe to Netflix, as the series is exclusive to the streaming site. But if you do not have a subscription, we have covered the details. These are the three plans that Netflix currently offers:

Netflix ( Standard with Ads ) subscription plan: It costs $6.99 a month and comes with ads.

Netflix ( Standard ) subscription plan: It costs $15.49 a month and comes without ads.

Netflix ( Premium ) subscription plan: It costs $22.99 a month.

Proceed to Netflix’s official website and buy your desired plan. Please note that these price tags will change depending on your region.

The Promising Cast of the First Season

The show’s cast is packed with talented actors, all ready to deliver a unique experience to your screens. The upcoming series features Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley in the lead roles. Keegan will play the show’s protagonist, Maya Stern. BAFTA-winning British actor Adeel Akhtar stars as DS Sami Kierce, who will lead the investigation into Joe’s murder.

In addition, Joanna Lumley, who is a two-time BAFTA-winning British actor, former model, presenter, and author, stars in the series as Joe’s overprotective mother, Judith Burkett.

The main leads are joined by Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) as Shane Tessier and Dino Fetscher (Foundation) as Marty McGreggor. The supporting cast members are Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Danya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa, and Clara Indrani.

Watch the Trailer

The trailer for Fool Me Once Season 1 was released on Netflix’s official page on December 7, 2023. Here, the viewers can peek into the crime thriller mystery drama until it officially airs.

We hope that this article helped you learn about Fool Me Once Season 1.

