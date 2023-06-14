Silvio Berlusconi Cause of Death: How Did the Former Italian Prime Minister Die?

Silvio Berlusconi’s cause of death has taken the internet by storm. Italy’s polarizing and scandal-prone billionaire Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, passed away on June 12, 2023, in Milan, Italy. The death of the Italian media tycoon and senator of the Italian Republic has captured the attention of many, especially those living in Europe.

Silvio Berlusconi Cause of Death

Silvio Berlusconi’s cause of death was a lung infection linked to leukaemia. However, this information is yet to be confirmed. His illness was rare, as he had been battling chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia, an immedicable form of blood cancer. Things started going downhill for the controversial figure after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

The former longest-serving Prime Minister died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 86. In April 2023, he was admitted to the hospital to get treatment for blood cancer. However, his cause of death may be multiple diseases.

Silvio Berlusconi Cause of Death: Tribute to the late Italian Prime Minister

Mr Berlusconi was so influential that it is nearly impossible for people to forget him.

Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Matteo Salvini, expressed his thoughts after hearing about Mr Berlusconi’s sudden death. He tweeted that on behalf of his political party, he paid tribute to the great Italian.

He further said that he keeps the value of Silvio’s friendship; his advice, generosity, respect, talent, and his rare and affectionate reproaches, immediately followed by compliments and unique attention would remain with him as a precious gift. He had done so much for Italy and the Italians and he had left a gap that would be difficult to fill.

Salvini added that his legacy would remain the greatest heritage Silvio Berlusconi left on this earth, which would be worth a thousand more lives, especially for your wonderful family and loved ones.

Reacting to the news, Ms Giorgia Meloni remembered the ex-politician as a warrior. She articulated in her video message that, undoubtedly, he was one of the most influential men in Italy’s history.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, paid tribute to his contemporary by calling Berlusconi his true friend. In a statement, Putin said he had always applauded Berlusconi’s sagacity and ability to make logical, balanced, and far-sighted decisions.

Alberto Zangrillo, a professor in Anesthesia at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, seemed truly heartbroken. Zangrillo said that he apologized but could not find words, and he and Silvio Berlusconi understood each other.

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to the grieving family and the Italian people on behalf of the French people. Macron described Berlusconi as a significant figure in contemporary Italy, as he always found the deceased PM at the forefront of the political scene for several years. He fought until his last breath.

Last but not least, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House spokesperson, said Salvini Berlusconi had worked together with numerous US administrations on strengthening their bilateral relationships, as Italy was a great ally of the United States.

A Few Details About Silvio Berlusconi

Born on September 29, 1936, in Milan to a middle-class family. He was fortunate enough to study law at the University of Milan and graduated with an honours degree with a thesis on the legal aspects of advertising in 1961. Also, he was a bass player in an amateur pianist’s group, Fedele Confalonieri, and sometimes showed his skills as a cruise crooner.

Additionally, he co-wrote AC Milan’s anthem with Tony Renis, a top-notch Italian pop singer and music producer. Also, he wrote Forza Italia’s anthem with a renowned opera director, Renato Serio.

However, he faced many hardships in the beginning, as he would sell vacuum cleaners before setting up a construction company. After going through a lot, he became one of the richest men in Italy, building a business empire that consisted of publishing companies, advertising agencies, and television networks.

He gave a new direction to journalism in Italy and has the credit for revolutionizing the Italian media game through his private channel.

On top of that, his ownership of the football club AC Milan gained him international recognition in 1986 before he stepped into politics in the 1990s.

In addition, Silvio Berlusconi was a polarizing politician, and his supporters never tired of praising him for his populist enthusiasm and business shrewdness. Nevertheless, he calmly dealt with criticism for disregarding the rule of law. His critics left no room for escape, but the late politician let nothing get on his nerves. He encountered a series of legal troubles, including tax fraud, sexual misconduct with an underage prostitute, and charges of bribery.

Lastly, his increasing age helped him avoid jail because he had been convicted on various occasions. Whatever his past was, it is going to be unfair if he does not receive admiration for everything he did for the advancement of Italy.

