Who Is Ronald Acuna Jr. Wife?

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Ronald Acuna Jr. was the luckiest man on Thursday, August 31, 2023. On the same day, he tied the knot in a private ceremony, and just hours later, he became the first Major League Baseball player in history to have hit both 30 home runs and stolen 60 bases. Acuna J. hit a landmark grand slam and shocked the masses!

Following this historic game, Acuna Jr. gifted his wife a ticket he had saved from Thursday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. Heinscribed it with the following message, written in Spanish and translated into English:

“For the rest of my life, I hope you never forget this incredibly special day for us.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. Wife

Ronald Acuna Jr. Wife is Maria Laborde Acuna! She has been his long-term girlfriend. Before tying the knot, the two knew each other for four years!

The couple has two sons: Ronald Daniel Acuña Laborde, born in September 2020, and Jamal Mitchell Acuna, 11 months old.

Acuna revealed that he had been planning to marry Maria Laborde for quite a while. They had to speed up the process as she was facing a visa restriction. It had to be solved immediately. Otherwise, the issue would have sent her back to Venezuela for three months.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Had to Marry in Haste

A translator conveyed the athlete’s message to the reporters about his wedding. Initially, the wedding was supposed to be during the offseason in the presence of his friends and family back in Venezuela.

Unfortunately, if the visa restriction issue was not resolved immediately, Maria would have to leave the United States for three months, leaving behind Acuña and their kids during a crucial period for the athlete. So, the only solution to this problem was to get married.

Acuna’s business manager, Nick Drbal, came to the rescue. In just a matter of time, he had booked a venue, found an officiant, and even booked tickets for their respective families to fly to the morning ceremony. Their wedding was held before the athlete’s Dodgers Stadium game!

This wedding ceremony is undoubtedly one for the history books. Everything was put together within 24 hours. Acuna said, “I do” at Whispering Oaks in Agoura Hills, California. And this was just before he was heading to his game. Driven by adrenaline, the athlete made waves with his stellar performance in the game.

Ronald Acuna Jr. commented that he hoped to enjoy their honeymoon after the World Series ended in November.

Who Is Maria Laborde?

There is not sufficient information available about Laborde; however, from her social media presence, it is evident that she remains beside her husband. She was born in Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela, and was crowned Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015.

Well, that was everything about Ronald Acuna Jr. Wife.

