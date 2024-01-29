Who Are Ben Shelton’s Parents?

The Atlanta native and 2022 NCAA singles champion, Ben Shelton, is the son of two professional tennis players! And this revelation has taken the general public by storm. In fact, his father, who has a rich background in the same sport, has helped him improve his skills. So, who are Ben Shelton parents? You’ll read all about them in the article below!

Ben Shelton Parents

Ben Shelton parents are Bryan Shelton and Lisa Witsken Shelton, both former players of the same sport themselves.

Lisa and Bryan tied the knot back in October 1999. And they have two children together. Their firstborn is the daughter Emma, whom they welcomed on March 18, 2001. Their second child, Ben Shelton, was born on October 9, 2002.

Both have nurtured their children and instilled a love for tennis from an early age. While Ben Shelton is already pushing the boundaries, Emma Shelton is also achieving milestones! She played at the University of Florida. This was after she signed with the Gators in June 2021. Her accomplishments include being a five-star recruit and the No. 7 prospect in Florida. Emma was also tabbed as the No. 16 prospect in the Southeast region.

So, it is safe to say that tennis runs in Shelton’s bloodline.

Related: Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kelley Cahill

Bryan Shelton

Bryan is an experienced former tennis player who spent nine seasons on the ATP Tour. Bryan retired from the sport after the US Open in 1997, and his career is full of achievements.

Before serving as the head coach of the women’s program for 13 seasons at his alma mater, Georgia Tech, Bryan worked as a national coach with the United States Tennis Association.

Even though Bryan stepped down from his post as collegiate tennis coach in June 2023, he continued to extend his skills to his son. As his retirement news became official, Ben took to Instagram to pay tribute to his father’s successful tenure in the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shelton (@benshelton)

Bryan, 58, was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama. His tennis journey started with playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Even at this stage, Shelton was highly talented and received several awards. Bryan’s professional career began in 1989, following his graduation. After a career-high No. 55 ranking, Shelton retired in 1997. Eventually, he chose to become a tennis coach.

His coaching career can be divided into parts:

From 1999 to 2012, Bryan coached the Yellow Jackets women’s team

From 2012 to 2023, he coached the University of Florida men’s team.

Even as a coach, he went on to break records. Bryan is the first coach to win a Division I NCAA women’s and men’s national championship! Eventually, Shelton retired from coaching to focus full-time on his son.

Lisa Witsken Shelton

Just like Bryan Shelton, Lisa has amassed significant accomplishments. However, her career didn’t make headlines like her son’s and husband’s. Her career instead flourished at a junior level.

Currently, Lisa Shelton works as a realtor for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group in Gainesville, Florida. Lisa’s brother, the late Todd Witsken, was a highly-ranked tennis player. He passed away due to brain cancer.

Well, that was all about Ben Shelton parents. Stay tuned for more such information!

Related: Katherine Heigl Reunites with Grey’s Anatomy Cast at Emmy 2024 After Infamous Feud