Pac-Man Museum+ is Coming this May for your Console

Pac- Man Museum+ is launching soon and fans should gear up to unlock a whole new level of fun! If you loved the previous Pacman titles, this new updated version of the game will have you bouncing off the walls! Pac-Man Museum plus is coming to your console as early as May 2022! The news was announced by Bandai Namco in a release date trailer!

Bandai Namco has set the release date for the newest Pac-Man Game. It will launch on May 27,2022. The game will come out on all major gaming consoles including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass, PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5!

Pac-Man Museum+ Games

As the updated version of the 2014 Pac-Man Museum, this new Pac-Man release features a variety of new games. It includes a total of 14 games with five new ones.

PAC-MAN

SUPER PAC-MAN

PAC-MAN 256

PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade

PAC-IN-TIME

PAC-MANIA

PAC’N ROLL REMIX

PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE

PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.

PAC-ATTACK

PAC-LAND

PAC & PAL

PAC-MOTOS

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION

Pac-Man Museum+ New features

The Pac-Man Museum+ has all the features of the previous titles including moving an anthropomorphic pizza around an arcade and feeding it pellets. However, the gameplay is made more exciting in this new title as players will have the option of designing their very own virtual arcade! Thus, you can now make your dream arcade a reality while beating high scores and completing levels! Registering and competing in online leaderboards for scores will remain the same in this new Pac-Man collection.

You can decorate your customized arcade using additional machines, gacha prizes and ornaments. These can be purchased using coins. You can get them by playing games and completing missions.

Moreover, you can change the wallpaper, flooring, soundtrack and layout of your arcade. You also get five Pac-Man figurines if you purchase the game by June 25!

Pac-Man Museum+ will also include new challenges, locked items and bonuses!

Pac-Man Museum+ Trailer

The official trailer is available for viewing on YouTube. It announced the release date and gave us a few glimpses of the gameplay including a customizable virtual arcade.

Check the trailer: